Must Have X Polaris Ranger Accessories for the Adventurer in You

Whether you’re a new owner of a Polaris Ranger or have owned one for some time, the right accessories can make a huge difference in your off-road driving adventures. However, being one of the market’s most popular utility terrain vehicles, the vast amount of aftermarket parts and accessories for the Polaris Ranger may be a bit overwhelming.

How do you know which brands are the most reliable? Is an OEM Polaris accessory a better option than an aftermarket brand?

In this article, we’re looking at eight of the most high-quality Polaris Ranger accessories for enhancing your next outdoor adventure in your utility terrain vehicle. By the end of this article, you should be able to choose the most suitable accessories for your specific needs.

1. Polaris Pro HD Winch

A capable, strong winch system is one of the first must-have accessories for any Polaris Ranger UTV. Not only can a winch help get you or your travel companions out of some difficult situations, but they can also offer additional pulling capacity for things like moving felled trees to plow snow.

The Polaris Pro HD Winch also uses synthetic rope, which is a far superior alternative to steel cable.

The Polaris Pro HD Winch offers 4,500 pounds of pulling power and Rapid Rope Recovery technology.

2. SuperATV Heavy Duty Plastic Roof

SuperATV makes one of the highest quality roofs available on the secondary market. A roof is an excellent addition for your Polaris Ranger, as it keeps the sun and the elements of the driver and passengers.

3. Tusk 30” Curved Light Bar

A high-powered LED light is an excellent accessory to add to your Polaris Ranger, enabling you to work and play in low-light conditions. The Tusk 30” Curved Light Bar is one of the best options on the market, with its curved LED array providing nearly 180 degrees of bright light around your UTV.

4. Sedona Mud Rebel Tires

Having a set of grippy, rugged tires helps you easily traverse your utility terrain vehicle through rough environments. Our top choice is the Sedona Mud Rebel R/T tires, an 8-ply radial tire that offers 1-⅛ inch deep directional treads perfect for keeping traction in any environment or weather conditions.

5. Kolpin Stronghold Gun Boot

For hunters and outdoor people having a safe storage case for your rifle attached to your Polaris Ranger makes for a convenient trek into the deep woods. Kolpin is known for manufacturing one of the best gun cases and scabbards available on the secondary market.

6. Rough Country Utility Rack

The Rough Country Utility Rack provides a solid rack system that helps improve the storage capacity of your Polaris Ranger UTV. Made of heavy-duty steel and featuring a powder-coated finish, the Rough Country Utility Rack has a unique mesh pattern for customizable load securing options and an IP67 waterproof rating.

7. KEMIMOTO Rear View Mirror

A high-quality rearview mirror makes backing up your Polaris Ranger UTV much easier. It also helps you monitor your cargo load as you drive, ensuring everything remains in place.

While there are many options for great rearview mirrors, the KEMIMOTO rear view mirror offers a wide, convex viewing area and provides adjustable positioning using a thumb screw.

8. Magellan TRX7 CS GPS

Having a reliable GPS in your Polaris Ranger UTV is extremely helpful for keeping your bearings deep in the backcountry or simply finding a cup of coffee while adventuring through rural trail systems.

The Magellan TRX7 CS GPS is one of our top picks for a GPS. It features:

A touchscreen display

Access to 100,000 ORV trail maps

Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in digital camera with GPS tagging functionality

In Conclusion

Whether or not you are a big fan of your Polaris Ranger, these are some accessories that are too essential not to be considered. So, keep an eye out for them and make the smart choice of purchasing them.

