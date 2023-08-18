My Injuries Got Worse with Time. Am I Too Late?

—

You probably know more than a couple of people who have gotten into a car accident. It happens every day, and many of them appear relatively non-serious. At least, they do at first. While you might think that it is not worth your time to sue over a minor fender-bender, you might notice the pain in your neck or your back worsening as time goes on. You might wonder, “is it too late to change your mind about suing?”

If your injuries from a car accident become worse over time, you might still be able to file a lawsuit. However, this depends on how much time has passed and whether the statute of limitations on your claim has expired. Waiting to sue might have some advantages. You might not realize how serious your injuries are and how much compensation your case is worth until later. Even so, waiting too long might make it harder for your attorney to help you prepare your case.

Can I Still Sue If My Car Accident Injuries Became Worse Later?

Choosing not to pursue legal action only for injuries to become much worse later is not uncommon. Many drivers involved in accidents would rather avoid a lawsuit if possible. If insurance covers some of the damages and you are not in serious pain, you might just let it go and move on. Unfortunately, many such drivers do not realize how badly they were hurt until later.

Luckily, you might still have time to file a lawsuit against the other driver for your medical treatment and other damages. You do not have to make up your mind about whether to sue immediately after an accident. It is normal for drivers to spend a few weeks or longer mulling things over. You can speak to our car accident attorneys about your injuries and determine when the time is right for legal action.

Even if you decide a lawsuit is not for you, no rule says you cannot change your mind later. The only rule that might throw a wrench in the works is the statute of limitations for personal injury claims. On top of that, you might be unable to sue later if you accept a settlement offer from the defendant.

How Long You Have to File a Lawsuit After a Car Accident

The statute of limitations imposes a strict deadline on potential plaintiffs. If claims are not filed with the courts by the end of the deadline, potential plaintiffs risk losing their right to sue. While statutes of limitation tend to vary from state to state, most states have deadlines of at least several years on general personal injury claims, like those involving car accidents.

For example, in Illinois, the statute of limitations on personal injury claims is two years. This means an injured driver has two years from the accident to file a lawsuit with the courts. A lot can change in three years. If, during that time, your injuries became very painful and required medical care, you could sue for damages, including pain, suffering, and the cost of treatment.

Unfortunately, if too much time has passed, you might not be able to file your claims and have to pay the cost of medical care on your own. That is unless you have a good reason why you could not file your case before the statutory deadline.

Tolling the statute of limitations allows potential plaintiffs to buy extra time to file their cases. Only very specific circumstances are recognized when tolling the statute of limitations, and poor time management is not one of them. A common example of tolling includes plaintiffs who were minors when they were in a car accident. Since minors usually cannot file lawsuits independently, the statute of limitation is often tolled until they turn 18.

Pros and Cons of Waiting to Sue After a Car Accident

While it might sound like you must decide whether to sue as quickly as possible, it is perfectly fine to play the wait-and-see game. In fact, there are sometimes advantages to waiting a while before taking legal action. Even so, it is best to contact an attorney sooner rather than later so you have someone to reach out to if and when the time comes to file a lawsuit.

Advantages of Waiting

A major advantage of waiting after an accident to sue is that you better understand the extent of your injuries and damages. For example, after an accident, the other driver might quickly offer you a small settlement since there are no bodily injuries and only minor vehicle damages. However, several months later, you notice the pain in your neck has been getting worse and worse, and now you need expensive emergency medical care.

Waiting to see how your injuries play out can help you understand just how bad they are before you accept a settlement and give up your right to file a lawsuit. Generally, the worse your injuries become, the greater your overall damages might be.

Disadvantages of Waiting

While waiting to figure out just how bad your injuries are and how valuable your potential compensation should be is fine, it should not be taken too far. Obviously, it is a bad idea to wait so long that the statute of limitations expires. Even if the statute of limitations has not expired, waiting a long time gives you and your attorney less time to prepare.

Preparing an injury claim after a car accident is far from easy. Plaintiffs are sometimes surprised to learn that much, if not most, of the work that goes into a lawsuit happens before the case is even filed. Your attorney needs time to evaluate your damages, find witnesses, obtain evidence, develop effective legal strategies, and draft a formal complaint.

If you want to wait a bit to see how your injuries develop before suing, you should still consult a lawyer as soon as possible. This gives your attorney time to prepare while you monitor your injuries for changes. If things get worse, tell your lawyer, and they should be better prepared to adjust your case.

