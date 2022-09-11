My Suicide Story: Co-Director Christian Massa Sheds Light on Suicidal Ideation

—

Suicide in the United States is a significant issue, frequently undercovered because of stigma and discomfort. As a major national public health issue, suicide affects 13.48 per 100,000 individuals. On average, there are 130 suicides per day.

This shows that there is an apparent problem and that education and awareness need to be increased significantly about suicide and suicidal ideation to turn the tide. Christian Massa, co-director of My Suicide Story, hopes to raise awareness about suicidal ideation to help change these statistics and stigmas.

Christian Massa is a filmmaker and actor. He also acts as assistant director for “ My Suicide Story ,” a documentary series. As a filmmaker and co-director, Christian has used his entertainment knowledge and contacts to illuminate people’s stories, acting as a philanthropist, cheerleader, documentarian, and helping hand wherever he can. It’s made for a varied career he’s leveraged to bring vital attention to an under-discussed issue.

My Suicide Story is the name of a documentary series that premiered on YouTube in July 2018. It was created by Joe Massa and features suicide survivors telling their stories in a raw and honest way. With stories spanning gender expression, race, and age, the program is an unflinching look at what leads a person to attempt suicide and what they learned. Their stories are told to highlight the information they wish they had before suicide became their choice.

The series has garnered attention and acclaim for the unbiased look into the minds of those struggling with suicidal ideation. This raising of awareness and understanding for people with the same thoughts has made the series the focus of multiple news stories and reviews.

Although only 7 episodes have aired, hundreds of people have reached out to the creators and directors of the show to share their stories.

My Suicide Story was created by Joe Massa, Christian’s brother, although it wasn’t the first time the two collaborated on a profound reflection of suicide and struggle. The two co-wrote and created a short film called Pressure, a silent film in which Christian played a man burdened by thoughts of suicide, and Joe represented suicidal ideation itself. Within a few short years, My Suicide Story was in production and airing on YouTube.

Joe and Christian were inspired by their close friend’s true story of a suicide attempt. Kenny reached out to the two after seeing Pressure to share his story. As a result, the brothers created My Suicide Story to bring the information forward in a straightforward but compassionate way. Kenny’s story became the first episode of the series.

Suicidal ideations are also often called suicidal thoughts or ideas. These thoughts include preoccupations, wishes, or contemplations of death and suicide. Unfortunately, there isn’t a universally accepted consistent definition of suicidal ideation, which is a constant challenge for clinicians, researchers, and educators. Because there isn’t a set definition of suicidal ideation, it’s tough to diagnose or quantify, making getting ahead of these thoughts even harder.

Although it is a common understanding that people experiencing or having suicidal ideation are at a heightened risk for suicide, suicidal ideation by itself doesn’t mean suicide is imminent. This makes identifying people at risk of suicide harder because clear, definable, predictable warning signs don’t exist across the board.

It is no secret in our society that suicide is an ugly topic that we don’t want to talk about. Like all painful subjects, we shy away from it, hide it from children, and bottle all our emotions related to it away. However, that attitude has led to misinformation, misdiagnoses, and misunderstandings that ultimately put more people at risk.

Suicidal ideation is frequently mislabelled as “suicide idealization” or a view of suicide as the ideal solution. And while for some, that may be true, it is not a universal truth. So the misconception can quickly become “because I don’t think suicide is the answer to my problems, I’m not having suicidal thoughts, and I don’t need help.” This can lead to misdiagnosis, missed opportunities for treatment, and worsening conditions.

By speaking and listening to suicide survivors, people who actually attempted suicide, and can therefore give a clearer idea of the steps that led them there, clinicians can start to understand the subtle signs and patterns in suicidal ideation that may aid in treatment.

Also significant is the light shone on suicidal ideation for regular people. There are two sides to every story: the family and the survivor. Learning more about suicidal ideation and what it really looks like is critical for everyone because that will help them when it happens to them or a family member.

While shining a light on suicidal ideation, Massa is careful to fight a stigma that has plagued suicide survivors. Suicide attempts are often labeled as “cowardly” or “weak,” and the people who make these attempts are seen as having character flaws.

Sharing stories of everyday people and their fight to stay alive despite suicidal ideation highlights the bravery and struggle behind every suicide survivor. In addition, the show is credited with dispelling stigma while fighting for survivors’ dignity and increased communication and education on the subject.

Suicidal ideation affects more people than we ever expect, and a better understanding of it can help us help others and ourselves. Christian Massa is doing his part to shed light on a dark and distrusted subject.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter.