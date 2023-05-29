NHS Waiting Lists Cause Worry for Addiction Counseling Patients

—

Earlier this week, during the Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Labour’s shadow deputy leader Angela Rayner clashed over NHS waiting lists.

The exchange followed a question from Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds about the long wait times for addiction counselling services in some parts of the country. Both Mr Dowden and Ms Rayner expressed concern about the length of time patients were having to wait for counselling services.

The debate highlighted the fact that waiting lists for addiction counselling services are an issue of concern across the UK. In some cases, patients are facing waits of up to a year before they can access the help they need, especially if they get redirected from one waiting list to another. This is concerning not only because it can prolong suffering, but also because long wait times make it more difficult for people to get the help they need when they need it due to worry, anxiety and concerns over stigmatisation.

According to the BBC, there are 7.3 million people currently waiting to see a hospital doctor. This is the highest ever recorded and up on the seven million from five months ago when our PM was appointed.

Alternative Options

While the NHS offers free treatment services, these waiting times create a barrier for those who are seeking help for an addiction or an eating disorder such as binge eating. To reiterate, finding reliable addiction counselling is possible by pursuing private services.

If a patient is looking for help and support, counsellors are available who can provide the necessary assistance. Private therapists can also work flexible hours to suit those who have busy lives or those who need more immediate help. This means that people with an addiction can get the help they need quickly and efficiently, without having to wait months on end.

Private practitioners also offer more tailored therapy options, such as cognitive behavioural therapy or family therapy for those who are struggling with a loved one’s addiction.

The Benefits of Private Addiction Counselling Compared to NHS Counselling

Private addiction counselling offers numerous advantages compared to the NHS’s services. Firstly, private counsellors are trained and experienced in helping people with addiction issues and don’t use an all-size-fits-all methodology. They provide dedicated sessions that are tailored to the individual needs of each patient, enabling them to tackle their addictions more effectively.

In contrast, there can be delays in accessing services from the NHS due to waiting lists and budget restrictions. This means that patients are unable to get treatment at the time they need it, which is why many opt for private services instead.

In addition, private addiction counsellors often utilise innovative approaches such as online therapy , remote therapy, and holistic therapies. These can help those in recovery to manage their addictions in a more effective way and provide them with the tools to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

Overall, private addiction counselling provides individuals with an opportunity to access the help they need quickly and efficiently, without having to wait for months on end. It can also provide tailored support that is tailored to their needs and makes use of the latest techniques and approaches.

Is a 3-Week Wating Time the Right Average?

Public Health Scotland revealed the statistics for the waiting times on addiction treatment services in their area. One thing that stands out in their statistics is that their minimum data field is ‘three weeks or less’ which means that the NHS considers three weeks a minimum for waiting times or are trying to hide the fact that most people wait about three weeks for their first appointment.

In the report, we also read that at the end of the second quarter of 2021, 2,032 people were waiting to start their first drug or alcohol treatment. And 18.3% of them had waited more than five weeks .

With private addiction counselling, there are no waiting times. The provider will admit you within a day of your admission to their programme and you will be assigned a dedicated therapist based on your needs and unique situation.

For those struggling with addiction, private counselling can also provide an environment in which they feel listened to and supported. Private counsellors offer a non-judgemental space where patients can talk openly about their issues and get the help they need. In contrast, NHS services may not always be able to provide this level of support due to staff shortages and budget restrictions..

The NHS waiting lists create a barrier for those seeking help and support with an addiction, eating disorder, or mental health issue. Private therapists can offer more immediate help and support in addition to the specific type of therapy that is needed. It is important that people have access to professional help when they need it, and private services are one way of achieving this.

—

