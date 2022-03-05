Nine Home Improvement Projects That Can Increase the Value of Your Home

—

In the last few years, home improvement related content has become more and more common online and in traditional media. People are appreciating the value of renovating and redesigning the house they already own and many are seeking houses that are considered “fixer-uppers” that they can mold into the house of their dreams. If you’re interested in starting a project of your own but aren’t sure where to start, here are some of the best home improvement projects that can up the value of your home for either a potential buyer or for yourself!

Remodel your kitchen.

Remodeling your kitchen can be a big expense but it will increase the value of your home significantly. Many people take out home improvement loans as it’s a lot to spend all at once and there are many loan options out there if you are interested. If you’d rather start small, you can put up a backsplash or replace handles on cabinets by yourself before diving into a complete remodel. Additional financial tools and home improvement loan resources can be found by visiting www.pashafunding.com .

Upgrade your appliances.

Appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines can be very expensive but can improve your life while you still live in the home. A dishwasher that reduces the need to clean dishes by hand before you load up the machine can save you a lot of time and energy.

Remodel your bathrooms.

Bathrooms are often neglected when it comes to home improvement because they’re not seen as constantly as other spaces in the home. But if your bathrooms are out of date, upgrading the fixtures, toilets, and tile can make the space feel fresh and clean.

Design your outdoor space.

If you have a backyard or outdoor space as part of your property, there are plenty of opportunities to increase the value of your home. Refresh your porch or patio – and if you don’t have one, consider building one! Plants and grassy areas are great, but if you live somewhere like California where there are environmental concerns with watering grass, look into designing an outdoor space that features rocks, pebbles, and desert plants that need very little water or care to look good. A fire pit can be inexpensive and add a lot to an outdoor space as well.

Complete or upgrade your basement or attic.

Many homes that have a basement or attic leave them somewhat unfinished with the thought that they’ll be used for storage. Finishing up these spaces and making them liveable if they’re big enough for people to spend time in can give you space for a theater room, playroom, or just additional living space!

Replace small elements like light switches, handles, and doorknobs throughout your house.

While many home improvement projects can be expensive, there are several you can do on your own such as replacing light switches, handles on cabinets, or doorknobs. Typically this is as easy as unscrewing the one that already is in place and replacing it with one that will fit the same space.

Improve your window treatments.

Window treatments are another often overlooked element of home design and many people have clunky blinds that are very outdated. You can do things to dress up your windows and the first is to replace those built-in blinds with something more compact and stylish. You can also consider adding curtains which could even cover up bulky blinds if you cannot replace them for whatever reason such as you are renting the home.

Install high-quality closets.

Most homes have a default closet which is a simple wire shelf system that you can hang clothes on as well. While these are usually functional and work well enough, they are not designed carefully and you can replace them with an upgraded closet system. Stores like the Container Store will help you design your dream closet for free – you simply provide them with the dimensions of the closet and let them know how much space you’d like for hanging clothes and how much you’d like to be designated for drawers, shelves, and more. The Container Store has various types of closet elements available, each at its own price point. Some include wireframing or wireframing with wood coverings or are completely built-in. Either way, a new closet can upgrade your space significantly and add a luxurious element as well.

Freshen up the paint throughout your home.

It can be time-consuming but you can definitely do this one by yourself if you’re motivated enough! Repaint your walls to breathe new life into the space. You can simply refresh with a coat of the same color paint that was used before, or you can choose a bold new color for an accent wall to make the space feel more cohesive and designed. Wallpaper is also a solid option, especially for accent walls or small spaces like the back wall of a built-in shelf.

Home improvement projects can be fun, exciting, and can allow you to create the home of your dreams for yourself. While upgrading the house with resale value in mind is never a bad thing, these projects can improve the home for you and your family which is just as important.

