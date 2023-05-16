Our National Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation: Surgeon General Flags a Problem, Sober Sidekick Offers a Solution

—

The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community has released a groundbreaking report, titled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.”

“When I first took office as Surgeon General in 2014, I didn’t view loneliness as a public health concern,” writes Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy in a letter that opens the report.

“But that was before I embarked on a cross-country listening tour, where I heard stories from my fellow Americans that surprised me. People began to tell me they felt isolated, invisible, and insignificant.

“Even when they couldn’t put their finger on the word ‘lonely,’ time and time again, people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds, from every corner of the country, would tell me, ‘I have to shoulder all of life’s burdens by myself,’ or ‘if I disappear tomorrow, no one will even notice.’ It was a lightbulb moment for me: social disconnection was far more common than I had realized.”

The findings of the report are striking. According to the analysis, the lack of social connection poses a significant risk for individual health and longevity. The report also discusses suicide.

“While many factors may contribute to suicide, more than a century of research has demonstrated significant links between a lack of social connection and death by suicide,” the Surgeon General’s report reads. “This research suggests that social connection may protect against suicide as a cause of death, especially for men.”

Combating social isolation is the number one priority of Sober Sidekick, an engagement platform that harnesses the Empathy Algorithm to foster understanding among people who have in the past and continue to battle substance abuse.

According to Sober Sidekick founder Chris Thompson, the Empathy Algorithm he designed works behind-the-scenes to make sure that members of this community respond—within minutes if not seconds—whenever someone reaches out for support by way of posting to the platform. The goal of the Sober Sidekick app is to eliminate isolation and the uncertainty surrounding the need to meet the right person at the right time, as Chris did during a moment of need on his path to sobriety.

“Isolation is the enemy here,” Chris said. “People don’t commit suicide in therapy sessions. They commit suicide when they believe they’re alone.”

Chris believes Sober Sidekick has created a world where people feel a sense of community support. And his assertion is supported by the success the platform is currently enjoying.

Sober Sidekick has grown to 200,000 total users, with more than 5K written reviews, many of which claim—“Sober Sidekick saved my life.” The American Heart Association is the platform’s lead investor; Chris won the NWA Innovator of the Year Award; and the Validation Institute has affirmed Sober Sidekick’s assertion that those who use the engagement platform are more likely to maintain their sobriety.

“We strive to maintain a world where we can meet people where they’re at, make them feel not alone, make them feel human, make them feel like they’re a part of something,” Chris said. “And when we do that, we see outcomes—that’s what our data shows.

“I tell people all the time, the more isolated I am, the closer I am to my next drink. But having a conversation with someone who’s going through something similar, that takes the entire weight off my back.”

Playing a big role in the success of Sober Sidekick is the anonymity of its users.

“We don’t know who our members are, but we know intimate details about them that they haven’t told their wife, that they haven’t told their kids,” Chris said. “They feel safe. Their name isn’t on their profile, so they can be the most real and honest version of themselves. Even though people don’t know each other’s names, their most real and honest version of themselves is engaging with the most real, honest, and human version of someone else—and something special happens when that happens.”

Chris believes his Empathy Algorithm has achieved success because it focuses on empathy rather than ego.

“Ego, in my opinion, is a source of fear,” he said. “When you’re in fear, you’re not protecting anything real. You’re just protecting your ego. So what we’re doing is building an ego-free platform that lowers the barrier to entry for people to feel vulnerable”

Another thing that Chris sees Sober Sidekick doing well is disrupting the billion-dollar for-profit addiction treatment Industry. He sees the industry as failing its patients because, he said, there are no incentives for people to recover, only to return for more treatment.

Sober Sidekick, on the other hand, steps in to fill a gap left by the addiction treatment industry, a gap that can lead to the need for further treatment, Chris said.

“It’s a leaky bucket,” Chris said. “Where we come in is, we create a scenario where people, when they leave this very expensive treatment, go into an environment where they always have support and are less likely to relapse and go down these seven round trips of treatment that people take on average.”

Chris said Sober Sidekick’s role grows even more important because little is known about individuals between rehab stints.

“All they know is, I’m getting another treatment bill,” he said. “And it’s been three months since the last time I got another treatment bill. In between, there were thousands of opportunities to get preventative and proactive help. But they had no ability to reduce that risk. I haven’t seen anyone engage this population at this stage. But with the Empathy Algorithm, we’re able to engage this population effectively.”

Visit sobersidekick.com to learn more.

