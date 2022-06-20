Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Liability Caps: Could This Be the Tipping Point?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

If you are a Pennsylvania resident and suffer injuries resulting from an accident due to another party’s negligence, you have a right to file a claim for your damages. Under personal injury law, fair compensation should cover all damages, including economic, non-economic, and punitive damages where applicable.

There are no limits on recoverable damages for private entities in Pennsylvania. However, if you file a claim against the Commonwealth’s agencies or any governmental entity, the law limits recoverable damages.

Laws Governing the Caps

Pennsylvania law under 42 Pa. C.S.A. § 8528 sets the maximum compensation recoverable from a Commonwealth agency at $250,000. The recoverable damages for local governments or their entities are relatively higher, with the cap being $500,000 as stipulated under 42 Pa. C.S.A. § 8553.

The limits on liability caps for governmental agencies are hinged on the principle of sovereign immunity. The sovereign immunity laws stipulate that state residents cannot sue because the money paid out to victims of an accident comes from taxpayers.

Question On Capping Law Constitutionality

Over the years, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has continually denied petitions to have the limits eliminated or modified. According to the opponents of capping laws, the limits deny victims of injuries caused by the negligence of governmental entities rightful compensation.

In a 2014 Zauflik v. Pennsbury School District case, the high court held that the liability caps do not violate the Commonwealth or federal constitutions. “Changing the law or eliminating the caps falls within the purview of the legislature,” cited the high court in its ruling. As recently as 2018, the high court declined hearing two cases challenging the constitutionality of the liability limits, with one of the cases (Freilich v. SEPTA) filing an appeal in the high court for the second time.

The Freilich v. SEPTA case involved Hayley Freilich and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The claimant filed the claim for injuries sustained after being hit by the agency’s bus. During the negotiations, SEPTA admitted negligence for damages suffered by the claimant, which amounted to $7 million. However, due to the limits on payable damages, the court could not award the plaintiff damages exceeding $250,000.

There Is Hope

But there is hope. The Pennsylvania legislature is reviewing the liability caps on governmental institutions and is expected to release its report in April 2022. There is also hope in the outcome for the second appeal in the Freilich case. All indications point towards the outcomes of the legislature and the supreme court’s verdict as being a tipping point for the 40-year-old law.

Situations Where Capping May Not Apply

But not all damages resulting from a governmental agency have limits. Under 42 Pa. Cons. Stat. § 8522(b), there are instances where sovereign rights don’t come into play. These instances include:

Auto accidents involving a governmental employee

Medical malpractice

Injuries caused by anything within governmental control, such as accidents caused by a state-owned animals

State property premises liability

If you have suffered injuries caused by the negligence of a governmental agency, talking to a personal injury lawyer is a good idea. A good attorney will help you understand your legal options and work with you to recover what you rightfully deserve.

