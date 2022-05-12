—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Personal injury cases are common, from slips and fall accidents to medical malpractice. Personal injury cases are not limited to a few incidents. Instead, it covers many accidents leading to injuries and financial losses.

“When insured parties cause injuries to another due to their negligence, the insurance company will be liable to pay compensation to the victims based on the policy terms,” says injury attorney William Umansky . Getting due compensation from a personal injury case can be challenging, so it is advisable to contact a seasoned personal injury lawyer who will negotiate directly with the insurers to ensure you are not cheated out of your rights.

What is a Personal Injury Claim

A personal injury claim is a claim that is made to an insurance company. This claim is typically made by a person who has been injured due to another’s negligence. A personal injury claim will typically cover damages such as medical bills, psychological distress, loss of wages, and pain.

Who is Liable in a Personal Injury Claim?

In a personal injury case, the liable party is the person whose negligence led to the accident leading to the injury. When the liable party is insured, the insurance company pays the claim. However, in a situation where the “at-fault” party is uninsured or underinsured, the victim can file a claim against the negligent party’s portion of insurance.

Personal injury claims can be tricky and challenging to navigate. The injured party may benefit from working with an experienced attorney who will advise on the best approach to get results.

The injured party can file a claim without the help of a personal injury attorney. However, doing so will leave them at the mercy of the insurance companies, who will use every means possible to avoid paying compensation or underpaying.

Things to Consider Before Filing a Personal Injury Claim

Before filing a claim, you should do the following:

#1. Find out if the Negligent Party is Covered

Finding out if the negligent party has active insurance that would cover your claim is rational before filing a claim. If you sustained injuries in a car accident, find out if the other driver has an insurance policy to cover any financial losses incurred due to the injuries sustained. Knowing the extent of their coverage will make it easier to get the compensation amount and escape the hassles of unpaid claims.

The extent of the injuries sustained can also determine the claim amount to file for, and knowing the extent of coverage for the negligent party will help you decide on whether to file a claim or not. For instance, while dealing with an uninsured motorist, if the injuries are minor and your insurance can easily cover damages, you may want to think twice before filing a claim.

#2. Talk with a Personal Injury Lawyer

Talking with a competent personal injury lawyer may be the best step to ensure that your injury case goes in your favor. Except in situations where the injured party is confident that they can handle the case without an attorney, it is always best to work with a lawyer. Consulting with a lawyer may not necessarily mean that you will hire one.

However, an experienced lawyer will bring a fresh perspective to the case and advise on the best possible action to make the case go in your favor. Many lawyers offer free consultation services to intending clients, and having this meeting can help you make a hiring decision. Additionally, many lawyers work on a contingency basis, meaning that the client is not required to pay any fees unless the case goes in their favor.

#3. Decide on the Best Approach to Get the Claim Amount

Not all personal injury cases get to court. Many of these cases are settled out of court, with the injured’s attorney negotiating directly with the insurance company to get the due compensation. Sometimes, these negotiations do not yield the desired result. The injured party can decide to file a civil lawsuit in such situations.

If the negligent party has insurance coverage, you can file a third-party claim. In third-party claims, the claimant will notify the negligent party’s insurer of their intention to file a claim.

The details that will be required at this point include:

The insured’s information

The injured party’s information

A letter notifying the insurer of the intention to file a claim

The date the said accident occurred

After sending in the notice, the insurance company will reach out to initiate negotiations so that both parties can reach a compromise.

Who Determines Liability

The question of who determines liability in a personal injury claim is dependent on the specific circumstances surrounding the case. Where the injured party decides to work with an attorney, the attorney will study the facts of the case and narrow down all liable parties. After determining the liability of all parties involved, the lawyer can then present your case to the court or the insurance company.

Where the parties can not agree on who is liable, the injured party can decide to file a lawsuit. This gives the court the leverage to determine who is at fault and the compensation amount to the injured party.

Proving Fault with the Use of Negligence

Many personal injury claims are due to one party’s negligence, leading to injuries. Negligence in this situation refers to any conduct which is not up to the acceptable standard of required care towards a person and causes harm to them.

However, before you can prove negligence against an individual, the following elements must be in place:

The injury of the plaintiff must be due to the negligence of the defendant

There must be a legal duty from the defendant toward the plaintiff. In the case of a car crash, the driver owes it as a duty to other road users to be careful

The plaintiff must establish that the defendant failed to meet their legal duty. For instance, doctors owe their patients accurate diagnoses. Where they fail to uphold that duty by giving the wrong diagnosis resulting in harm, the patient can sue

The plaintiff must also prove that there was actual damage and not just imagined

Bottom Line

Getting your due compensation for personal injuries resulting from negligence can be challenging. However, working with a seasoned attorney can help simplify the entire process and help to ensure that your interest is protected.

