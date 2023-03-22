Personal Injury: The 5 Types of Claims You Need to Know About

—

Suffering from a personal injury can disrupt your entire lifestyle and routine and may lead to more significant long-term damage than initially estimated. Rather than feeling bad about your loss, you should actively pursue your right to fair compensation.

Understanding the types of personal injury claims and their terms and conditions is essential for a successful outcome. This extensive guide walks you through five types of personal injury claims and provides an overview of their relevance in certain circumstances.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice claims can arise when a healthcare professional, such as a doctor, nurse, or surgeon, causes personal injury due to negligence. Examples of such negligence include wrong prescriptions, misdiagnosis, and surgical errors.

However, even if the patient believes the professional was negligent, no claim can be made if no harm was caused.

Due to their scientific nature, medical malpractice claims can be complex. Therefore, they require analysis with the help of a medical professional.

To make such a claim, the patient must provide proof of the harm caused by carelessness. Constant pain, disability, and loss of income all qualify as damages that can be used to claim medical malpractice. Hence, keeping track of hospital bills, prescriptions, and medical reports is crucial to provide evidence later.

Car Accidents

Another common type of personal injury is an injury caused by car accidents. Accidents by Uber or Lyft and pedestrian accidents are also included in this category. Such damages are not only physically taxing but also an extreme burden on finances and your mental health.

Anyone injured in a motor vehicle accident is eligible for financial compensation for their physical pain, property damage, and medical expenses.

Product Liability

An injury from a product marketed as a consumer product without any relevant warning can be classified as a product liability claim. Along with the warning, a defect in design or manufacturing can also qualify the product for a claim.

Any damages brought on by the defective product can be considered the responsibility of the product’s maker, distributor, or seller.

Wrongful Deaths

An injury resulting in the unfortunate death of a victim is known as wrongful death. Such cases arise from car accidents, medical negligence, intentional killing, airplane crashes, etc. Considering the circumstances, the deceased’s loved ones should seek compensation for their losses, including loss of companionship, funeral expenses, lost wages, etc.

Wrongful death is a serious claim that requires solid, fool-proof evidence and valid reasoning. For this reason, it is crucial to secure the services of a good personal injury lawyer.

Premises Liability

Premises liability claims are made when someone is injured while on another person’s property. These claims often occur as a result of the property owner’s negligence or disregard for the safety of their establishment.

Fall accidents, structural damage caused by an unknown climatic anomaly, and other risky situations like an escalator malfunctioning in a mall are all possible mishaps.

To establish a successful liability claim, you should be able to prove that the property owner was careless in noticing the possible danger of his place or knew about them but chose not to address them.

Monetary compensation for physical, financial, and materialistic loss can be easily claimed once the proposition you provide is proven.

Conclusion

If you or someone you love is a victim of a personal injury, it is crucial to understand the nature of the case. The five basic personal injury claims discussed above cover multiple aspects and possible incidents where you can make the other party pay for your loss and damage.

Ultimately, being well-informed and backed by an efficient lawyer is the key to success.

