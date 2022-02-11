Police Training: Myths and Facts About Law Enforcement Training and Jobs

—

A brief history

Policing is as old as history itself. For example, the term “police” can be traced to the Greeks. It is derived from “politeia” a Greek word meaning Government, rights, or State or a group of people tasked with the responsibility of looking after the state.

However, the earliest record of a policing organization is traced to Egypt. Armed with only a wooden staff and in the company of trained dogs, monkeys, or baboons, the first police were charged with the responsibility of guarding markets, religious centers, borders, etc.

In comparison to other countries of the world, the U.S police is still in its infancy and can only be dated back to the colonies known as “night watch.” Slave patrols, a communal group of men or volunteers charged with the responsibility of controlling and regulating the movement and activity of slaves became popular in the South.

The Slave trade ended. And the police force evolved over the years as more people looked for a formal way to keep order and protect public safety. Nowadays, police are key players in law enforcement who prevent crime, apprehend criminals or offenders, enforce the law, and ensure public order and safety. Not many people know about police training and what it entails. At best, they only know an incomplete representation of facts about law enforcement training. At worst, all they know are myths.

You will learn one thing or two about police training in this article. Just keep reading! Before we address the myths and the facts, let’s talk about police responsibilities.

Roles of Police or Law Enforcement Officers

Protection of life and property: The primary duty of every police officer is to provide an environment of security where people’s life and property are duly protected. This is achieved by performing patrol duties and manning stations and posts 24/7 so people can lodge complaints at any time of the day.

Preservation of public order: Legitimate forces are deployed by the police force to preserve order in any society. Generally, this should not be beyond the ambit of the constitution. This entails bringing criminals or law offenders to justice and coming up with strategies and measures to prevent the commission of crimes. This has always been one of the traditional duties of law enforcement officers.

Investigation of crime: A police officer must investigate a crime as soon as it’s committed or when there’s a complaint. He swings into action using the tools at his disposal. These tools include interrogation, searching, collecting evidence, pursuing or prosecuting offenders, etc.

Resolve disputes: Police officers play a major role in conflict resolution between two or more dissenting groups or individuals. Without the use of force or threat of prosecution, they come up with working solutions before the altercation blows out of proportion.

Paperwork: Yes, police do a lot of paperwork too. It’s just not about physical stamina alone. Some of this paperwork involve taking statements, penning down crime reports, recording interview sessions, etc. There are heavy documentations that demand a good number of law enforcement officers spending most of their time behind a desk. This is just a summary of what a police job entails.

Myths and Facts

Myth: U.S. police spend the most time in training in the world.

Fact: When it comes to the average hours spent in law enforcement training, the USA ranks the lowest. However, U.S. police training takes an average of 21 weeks. This is in contrast to the Norwegian Police Force. Every Norwegian police undergo a three-year policing degree program in the Norwegian Police University College.

Myth: You need prior knowledge of the use of firearms before joining the Police Force.

Fact: That’s not true. Of all the things you must possess to become a law enforcement officer, knowledge of the use of firearms is not part of it. To join the U.S. police force, you must first of all be a U.S. citizen and provide evidence for it. You must also possess a high school diploma or its equivalent, have a valid driver’s license, pass a drug test, must be at least 21 years but not older than 39, have never been convicted of any felony, etc.

Myth: Police training prepares you to deal with all difficult situations in your policing career.

Fact: Police are trained to handle difficult situations. But that doesn’t mean they can sometimes handle the psychological strain that comes with doing their job. Studies show that more than 20% of American police suffer from one or more psychological conditions hence the need for more police psychologists to work with law enforcement to teach police officers how to manage stress and stressors.

Myth: Police job is all about size and muscles.

Fact: False. Police work does not involve you showing up like a wrestler or martial artist; however, you must pass the Physical Abilities Test (PAT). This test is standardized, and it involves completing some job-related tasks.

Myths: Police officers must be fearless.

Fact: While it’s good for a law enforcement officer to exhibit signs of fearlessness, contrary to popular opinion, it doesn’t mean they don’t get scared. Police officers can be faced with a dangerous situation that will trigger fear in them. However, they have been trained and duly equipped to handle such situations.

Myth: Men enjoy more privileges than females in the police force.

Fact: False. Gender bias does not exist in the police force. Everyone is given an equal opportunity to prove their mettle. Besides, the police force has thousands of successful women in it.

Myth: A Police officer fights crime all day.

Fact: This is another false assumption about the police force. Studies show that police spend most of their time on paperwork, random patrol, responding to non-crime calls, and other non-crime-related activities. Police fight crime, that’s true. But, not everyone spends all day, seven times a week fighting or investigating crime.

Myth: Police abuse alcohol.

Fact: No empirical evidence whatsoever exist to back the claim up. Though we indeed have people from all occupations who abuse alcohol, however alcoholism rates among law enforcement officers still come behind about eight listed professions.

Myth: Policing is the most dangerous profession in the world.

Fact: It’s a fact that police have to deal with dangerous criminals now and then. Sometimes their life is placed on the line. They may get injured or, at worst, killed. However, policing doesn’t even come close to the top of the list of the most dangerous jobs in the world, statistically speaking.

Final thoughts

A lot is demanded from the police workforce. Police officers are held to a higher standard. And, as the years roll by, legal and investigation trends surface that put more pressure on police officers to undergo special training in leadership, law, Internal affairs procedures, special operations, liability management, electronic surveillance investigation, etc. Discover a host of courses that complement police training on this website.

—

