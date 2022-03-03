Pop Art : The New Trend for Your Home and Office Decoration in 2022

—

A person’s style is not just defined by what they wear and dress. Their clothes reflect their fashion sense and style, but that is not all. How they choose to live also reflects their style. You can judge a person’s taste and sense of fashion by observing their environment or home. One’s home is the one place they have complete control over. Everything in a person’s home is according to their personal preferences and choices. Therefore, a person’s home reflects who they are as a person. This is precisely why people spend so much time and money on home decoration. They make a significant effort to ensure that their home’s aesthetic matches their own. They want their space to have a specific vibe unique to anyone else’s.

People invest a lot of money to make their homes mirror their style and aesthetic. It is perfectly fine as long as they can afford to spend time, money, and energy on their homes. A very modern form of art that people like to place in their homes is pop art. Placing pop art canvas in your homes is an excellent solution for those who want to display their love for pop art.

Here is everything you will need to know about pop art and how to choose the perfect pop art canvas for your walls.

What is Pop Art?

Pop art was a movement that arose in the 1950s in the United States and Britain. It was essentially a protest against the common perception of art. Art was only considered ‘right’ in a specific way. It would not be wrong to say that there was a special right and wrong associated with art. There was a rigidity to it. However, art is supposed to be like a free-flowing fluid that can be anything. Art is supposed to be the projection of imagination in the real world. And imagination can be anything in the world. In the 1950s, young people thought their teachers were imparting a specific form of art. They did not relate to that form of art and thought that it had nothing to do with their lives. Therefore, they turned towards Hollywood, pop culture, advertisements, product packaging, books, etc., to find relatable imagery. They saw themselves in this sort of stuff.

On the contrary, they did not find anything relatable in the art they saw in museums. The every day essentially inspired pop art. It reflected everything about life and beautified and displayed the mundane things about life. Therefore, it was something that effectively spoke to young people. They related to it much more than they did to any other form of art.

Of course, pop art was criticized thoroughly as tasteless and easily forgettable. However, that criticism was not necessarily valid because it is 2022, and people still appeal to the pop art aesthetic.

Pop Art As Home and Office Decoration

Using pop art is an excellent idea to decorate your home and office—the eccentric colors of pop art complement almost any interior design. Pop art can add soul and color to your home. It essentially brings a subtle vibe of social critique and expression to your home. Moreover, its aesthetic vibe brings a beautiful pop of color to your home. People often think that only subtle and neutral colors can go with different settings and color combinations. However, that isn’t necessarily true. Pop art mostly has very vibrant colors, but that does not mean that everything in your home should have bright colors. You should not forget the importance of having contrast in your home. You can place contrasting colors together to complement each other very effectively.

Here are some ways you can use pop art for decoration:

Use the primary colors.

Pop art is mainly based on the primary colors: red, blue, and yellow. Therefore, you should look for ways to incorporate these colors into your home decor. A room with a white base color can look great with pop art. A white dining table combined with bright chairs and pop art on the walls can make your dining room very thematic and impressive.

Create a feature wall.

You can use pop art canvas to create a feature wall in your room. Do not be afraid to use rebellious pop art canvas. You can choose to display pop art that says what you want to say, which expresses your personality. Your room is supposed to say what you want to say and describe what you feel. There is no place as personal as your home. If you don't speak your heart in your room, you can't do it in other areas. Therefore, you should choose to be confident in your choices, especially when you are in your personal space.

Don’t be afraid to be bold.

Being bold is often considered wrong and ‘too expressive.’ However, there is nothing wrong with being bold and confident. Don’t be afraid to use the bold colors of pop art to decorate your home. You can use very striking colors of pop art canvases to decorate the walls of your home. You must remember that being bold is perfectly fine. People may question your eccentric taste, but as long as you are comfortable, you should go for what makes you happy.

You can accessorize your home.

If you don't want to opt for a whole pop art theme for your home or office, you can even just opt for some pop art pieces that will look good in your home. For instance, you can opt for some lovely pieces of pop art canvas or wall hangings to accessorize your home. You don't necessarily have to give your home a whole pop art aesthetic or theme. It is important to remember that your style and choices are valid no matter what they are.

Conclusion

It is 2022, and it is an excellent time to embrace your choices and renovate your home. You can give your home a makeover and choose to decorate it with stuff that speaks to you and that reflects your personality. Furthermore, living in the same interior can often get boring, so switching things up occasionally is a good idea. You can use pop art to decorate your home, and you will surely not regret it.

