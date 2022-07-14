Portugal One of the Best Countries in the World To Enjoy Retirement

—

Haven’t you always dreamed of moving overseas to live out the last few decades of your life? Ever thought about Portugal? Explore this blog post to learn everything you need to know about retiring in the world’s most well-hidden gem.

Why is Portugal one of the best countries in the world to move to when you’re ready to retire?

If you are looking for a peaceful and beautiful country to retire to, Portugal should be at the top of your list. Portugal has something for everyone with its stunning Atlantic coastline, rolling hills, and charming medieval towns.

We will show you a few reasons why Portugal is the best place to retire, plus, we will cover all you need to know about the d7 visa in Portugal .

Taxation

Regarding taxation, Portugal is one of the most favorable countries in the world for retirees. Many tax breaks and exemptions are available for retirees, making it an attractive destination for those looking to enjoy their retirement.

Cost of living

Portugal is a great option if you’re looking for a country with a low cost of living. In fact, it’s been ranked as one of the most affordable countries in the world for retirees.

From groceries and transportation to healthcare and entertainment, you can expect low prices across the board.

Safety for seniors

As a senior, it’s important to feel safe in your retirement destination. Portugal is one of the safest countries in the world for seniors. With a low crime rate and plenty of security measures, you can feel confident and secure enjoying your retirement here.

Quality of hospitals and healthcare

There’s no doubt that Portugal offers retirees a high quality of life. The climate is great, the food is delicious, and the people are friendly and welcoming. But one of the things that makes Portugal truly special is the quality of its hospitals and healthcare.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Portugal’s public healthcare system is ranked as one of the best in the world, providing high-quality care at a relatively low cost. In addition, several private hospitals and clinics offer excellent care.

Retirees will be able to enjoy world-class medical care without breaking the bank. And with so many beautiful places to retire to in Portugal, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

The climate is perfect for retirees

With an average temperature of around 19 degrees, you can enjoy all four seasons without extreme heat or cold. The Algarve region in particular, is known for its mild, sunny weather.

Portugal is a safe country with low crime rates

This makes it an ideal place to live if you’re retired and don’t want to worry about your safety.

Portugal has a high quality of life

In addition to the great climate, the food is excellent and there are plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy.

Portugal is affordable

Portugal is also one of the most affordable countries in Western Europe, making it a great option for retirees on a budget. And, with a high quality of life and friendly locals, it’s no wonder Portugal is consistently ranked as one of the best countries in the world to retire to.

It’s possible to live well in Portugal on a modest retirement budget. Additionally, many discounts are available for seniors, making it even more affordable. So, if you’re looking for a place to enjoy your retirement in style, Portugal should definitely be on your radar.

Portugal is welcoming to foreigners

Retirees will feel right at home in Portugal thanks to the friendly locals and the fact that English is widely spoken.

Now that you know why It’s the perfect country to retire to, now let’s cover the how – with the d7 visa Portugal

The Portugal D7 visa requirements are listed below:

You must have a valid passport or other travel documents to enter Portugal.

You must have a return ticket or onward journey ticket.

You must have sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay in Portugal. The minimum amount required is €30 per day.

You must have medical insurance that covers your stay in Portugal.

You must not be considered a threat to public health or security.

You must not have any outstanding criminal convictions.

If you meet all the Portugal D7 visa requirements, you could be well on your way to your own Portuguese paradise.

—

This content is brought to you by Mariana Santos

iStockPhoto