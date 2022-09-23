—

The forecasts speak for rapid growth in sales of electric cars. Energy-efficient electric vehicles could soon become the norm on European roads. Today, however, critics still complain about the limited range and the high purchase price, which has made e-cars primarily city runabouts for high earners. On the other hand, there are many advantages: According to experts, the future belongs to electrically powered vehicles, since the scarce fossil fuels and the environment are protected.

Overview: What are the pros and cons of electric cars?

It has taken almost 200 years since the first practical electric motor for e-cars to become socially acceptable. Today there are at least 1.3 million electric cars on the world’s roads, and the number is constantly growing. However, environmentally friendly electric vehicles are far from reaching the masses. The reasons for this are some disadvantages, which, however, balance the advantages overall.

Advantages:

locally no emission of CO2 emissions

lower operating costs: electricity is cheaper than petrol or diesel

E-cars with less wear and tear

Low maintenance costs thanks to tax breaks

low-noise driving

Disadvantages:

Higher purchase price

limited range

Battery technology not yet mature

Missing infrastructure

Sometimes a long loading time

The advantages of an electric car in detail

Almost two-thirds of European countries see environmental protection as one of the central issues of the future. This means that the number of e-car registrations has grown by more than 20 percent in just four years. Probably the strongest argument, namely the environmental friendliness, is not the only advantage of the electric car. The advantages speak for themselves:

1. No local CO2 emissions

In contrast to normal cars, electric cars do not need any fuel in the form of petrol or diesel for the drive due to their electric motors. As a result, no environmentally harmful CO2 is emitted into the air while driving. Thus, it decreases your carbon impact . If e-cars gained the upper hand, the entire CO2 balance would be greatly improved. For this to happen, however, the production of the car would also have to become more environmentally friendly. To date, most of the electricity has been generated from coal and gas-fired power plants. The share of renewable energies is currently around 30 percent – ​​but the trend is rising.

2. Lower operating and maintenance costs

The high purchase prices are offset by the much lower maintenance costs compared to conventional combustion engines. A charge for about 100 kilometers costs you about half as much as the same distance with a conventional car. And the maintenance and repair costs are also lower on average.

3. Electric motor: quiet and efficient

The main reason for the low repair costs in e-cars is the electric motor. The rotary movement is created by the attractive and repulsive forces of electromagnets. In contrast to the combustion engine, the wear is therefore much less. In addition, the electric motor is also more energy-efficient. This is closely related to the higher efficiency of up to 90 percent. This indicates the relationship between injected and used energy.

Why are electric cars so quiet?

With electric motors, the combustion process is eliminated. Instead, the power development here is based on electromagnetism. For you, this is particularly noticeable in quiet driving, which is most noticeable at low speeds. This feature of the electric car is both an advantage and a disadvantage: traffic noise could be significantly reduced, especially in large cities, but at the same time the engine noise also serves as a kind of warning signal for pedestrians.

A closer look: The disadvantages of the electric car

As innovative, quiet and environmentally friendly as models like the BMW i3, Tesla S and Nissan Leaf may be, critics also emphasize the negative aspects. And they are right. In some respects, electric vehicles cannot keep pace with combustion engines. The biggest disadvantages of electric cars include the following aspects, which are largely due to the state of the art:

1. High purchase prices

Individual models such as the Renault Twizy can be had for less than 10,000 euros. However, this is not the norm. Usually, 20,000 to 30,000 euros have to be paid for smaller models. The upper limits are generous. You can spend more than 100,000 euros for an electric car from Mercedes, Audi or Tesla, for example.

2. Battery technology limits range

Lithium-ion batteries are the order of the day. They are able to store large amounts of electrical energy – but not enough, as many find. So far, e-cars have not been able to keep up with combustion engines in terms of range – one of the main disadvantages of electric cars. Smaller models have to go to the charging station after only 150 kilometers, the average can cover around 200 kilometers by then.

However, improvement is in sight: The battery technology is to be further refined in the next few years, after which the next generation, the lithium-air batteries, is expected. The capacity should not only improve many times over, the battery should also be able to generate additional energy from the ambient air. Researchers have to reconcile many requirements: the capacity must increase, but the weight must not increase any further. At the same time, the price should remain as affordable as possible.

3. Thin station network, long charging time

In addition to price and range, the long charging time is probably the biggest shortcoming of the electrically powered vehicle. This can sometimes take days on the standard household socket. Public charging stations and fast charging stations can help. The duration can be shortened by a multiple. The problem would actually be solved if it weren’t for the extremely thin network of stations.

Although the number of charging points in Europe has recently increased, most stations are concentrated in metropolitan regions. In rural areas in particular, the supply of public charging stations is still poor.

Conclusion: which side prevails?

The decarbonization of the transport sector can only be propelled by adoption of electric vehicles. However, hardly any technology of the 21st century is discussed as controversially as the electric car. The advantages and disadvantages balance each other out at first glance, but everyone should draw the balance for themselves. Above all, your own priorities decide which aspects are more important.

For those who are primarily looking for a cheap car, electric cars have so far been unsuitable. For drivers interested in technology with the necessary change, however, the innovative e-cars represent a serious alternative with a lot of potential. The potential here is not only in the technology itself, such as in the battery. The infrastructure of the charging stations must also be further expanded.

