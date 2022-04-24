Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Qualities of a Strategic Thinker

Qualities of a Strategic Thinker

Companies value strategic thinking because it enables organizations to improve processes and find innovative solutions to day-to-day business challenges. Developing and applying strategic thinking skills in the workplace can help you become invaluable to your employer and position yourself for advancement within a company. Learning the signs of a strategic thinker can help you assess your own strategic thinking abilities

In this article, we’ll go over what strategic intelligence is, why it’s important, how to recognize if you’re a strategic thinker, and how to develop strong strategic thinking skills.

What exactly is strategic thinking?

Strategic thinking is a rational thought process that examines various factors or variables. It entails searching for vulnerabilities and threats that you should be aware of, as well as exploring opportunities that you should pursue.

What is the significance of strategic thinking?

Strategic thinking is essential because it allows you to develop a clear set of plans, goals, and new ideas. Regardless of the industry, new trends emerge quickly, and you must be able to capitalize on them as soon as possible. You can improve your ability to capitalize on new opportunities and forecast trends by employing strategic thinking.

Furthermore, strategic thinking enables you to make greater contributions in your role and ensure that you remain an important employee within the organization. It can also help you demonstrate to your employer that you’re ready for new challenges.

Evidence that you are a strategic thinker

Here are some signs that you are a strategic thinker:

  • Self-reflection: if you frequently find yourself reflecting on your work, completed tasks, or experiences that you wish had gone differently, you are most likely a strategic thinker. Reflecting on events and experiences and then applying that knowledge to impact future performance is one of the characteristics of strategic thinkers.
  • Asking a lot of questions: strategic thinkers try to understand the context and avoid potential problems by making sure everyone involved understands what they need to do and why. Strategic thinkers inquire as to why an issue is important, what key factors influenced a decision, what outcome is most desirable, and who will be affected.
  • Minimizing distractions: if you are a strategic thinker, you are probably good at compartmentalizing your responsibilities and minimizing distractions so that you can focus on the most relevant and highest priority.
  • Establishing regular goals: strategic thinkers frequently set performance goals for themselves in order to advance professionally.
  • demonstrating decisiveness: strategic thinkers recognize the value of being decisive in their decision-making. They gather information efficiently and then make a decision based on that information. They understand that making decisions and being decisive requires both knowledge and confidence
  • open to feedback: another sign that you’re a strategic thinker is that you work well with others and are open to feedback in order to improve your skills.
  • enjoying assisting others: strategic thinkers frequently enjoy assisting others in performing at their peak and reaching their full potential. They understand the importance of assisting everyone in overcoming obstacles in order to achieve company-wide objectives.
  • long-term career goals: if you regularly imagine where you will be professionally in one or even five years and begin taking the steps to get there, you are most likely a strategic thinker.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

About Christa McDermott

Christa is the Managing Editor and Partnership Director at The Good Men Project.

Christa is also a Certified Life Coach. Need help finding the closure you need to move on?
You can book a session with Coach Christa McDermott to talk about specific situations in your life where closure is holding you back and determine techniques to move forward.

