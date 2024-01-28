Real Estate in South Shield Rental Prices and Best Neighborhoods

—

South Shields is a South Tyneside coastal town. Like its name, this town has a strong rental market and interesting history. This community of almost 70,000 inhabitants has gorgeous beaches, shorelines, and parks surrounded by nature. Residential growth is strong in this northeastern shore town. Over the years, the number of South Shields renters keeps rising. This is owing to affordable housing and the neighborhood’s convenience.

Many modern apartments and classic terraced houses are available for rent in this town. These homes fit several interests and budgets. South Shields community offers a convenient place to call home due to its scenic seaside backdrop and good amenities. This article covers South Shield rental prices and the best neighborhoods.

South Shield Average Rental Prices

South Shields is a prominent residential neighborhood. Compared to other locations, South Shields rents are low. The prices vary depending on the type of property to rent. Depending on the location and the state of the property, the monthly rent for various types of flats to rent in South Shields can be anywhere from £670 to £4550 on average. The typical monthly rent for a 1 bedroom flat can range anywhere from £425 to about £1250 over a year.

The prices of homes can vary depending on various factors, including the location, size of the room, and facilities. On rental platforms such as Rentola, renters can find homes for rent in South Shields. They can swipe through the images of pictures to access the size of the home, its facilities, and its price. Aside from these, renters can register which enables them notifications when new properties are available.

Best Neighborhoods to Rent in South Shield

Residents in South Shields have various neighborhoods to choose from. The following paragraphs contain some of South Shield’s most sought-after neighborhoods for rent:

1. Westoe Village

Westoe Village, situated close to the town centre, is well-known for its stunning Victorian homes. It is close to various services, including shops and parks. Westoe is one of the locations where property values are rising in South Shields. It is home to several excellent large detached properties, some listed as houses while others are offered in smaller apartment structures. These homes were built for wealthy shipyard owners.

2. Harton Village

This location provides quick access to a variety of local amenities and different property types to choose from. A wide range of house designs is available in the popular neighborhood of Harton Village. Notably, the prices of homes range from cheap to costly. The tastiest roasted potato salad and other dishes are served in their restaurants. There are also thriving businesses in this area which makes it an excellent destination for renters.

3. Westoe Crown Village

Westoe Crown Village is a big new development formerly known as Westoe Colliery. It is exceptionally well-liked by families as well as young professionals. Families can take better steps to raise healthy children in this location since the environment enables that. It is intended to provide a variety of residential options, including apartments, to its residents. Renters can consider living in this area when searching for the right place in South Shields.

Advantages of Renting in South Shields

Renters who are considering renting in South Shields have several advantages. These benefits are as follows:

1. Coastal Location

South Shields’ stunning shoreline is a major benefit of renting in the city. Unlike other places with extreme storms and climate disasters South Shields experiences milder weather than other regions of the United Kingdom. As a result, South Shields is an excellent place to live throughout the year. Residents have access to several outdoor activities, a beachfront with lengthy sand stretches, and breathtaking ocean views.

2. Transport Connections

South Shields is a wonderful rental due to its transit connectivity. Commuting and local transport is more convenient in South Shields. While some places raise cases for free public transit in the city, care leavers can enjoy free transport. Also, several bus routes service the city, making it simple to navigate the city without using a transport vehicle. Most importantly, South Shields is close to Newcastle Airport, making international travel easy.

3. Affordability

The standard of living and the cost of renting are generally more reasonable than they were in the past. South Shields averages £146,000, making it fall amongst the most inexpensive cities. For example, the typical monthly cost of a one-bedroom flat in South Shields is approximately £425, whereas an identical flat in London would cost approximately £1,000 per month. A quick perusal through Rentola, an online rental platform, can further buttress this point.

Tenants in South Shields can obtain better value for their money due to the affordability. Overall, aside from being amongst the cheapest zones, renting in South Shields offers many benefits to renters

