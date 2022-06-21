Reasons Why Using Reusable Grocery Bags Are a Better Option

—

When you go out to shop for clothes, vegetables or grocery items you are usually asked if you want a carry bag? sometimes they do even ask if you want a plastic pack or a paper bag? But how many of you use these bags on your next visit? How many of you carry a bag along when you go out shopping?

With the growth in population, there is an increase in pollution too. It is important to have a healthy lifestyle to stay healthy and to have a safe and healthy surroundings. There are a number of ways you can try and control the pollution in this world. One of the ways is to use reusable bags for shopping as plastic bags are not good for the environment.

There are several reasons why a person should not use a plastic bag. Millions of plastic bags litter our environment every year around the world, which pose a huge problem. It takes almost 1,000 years for these bags to breakdown. Besides littering the environment, they harm animals too and every year thousands of animals are killed by plastic bags, when they attempt to eat it.

Paper bags are better to use in comparison with plastic bags as they can be recycled and takes lesser time to decompose if they don’t land up in the landfill. However, it is important to even keep the fact in mind that paper bags are made from trees that is very important to our nature and need to be conserved and as NASA has said it takes a lot of energy to recycle materials.

If you want to get a reusable grocery bag with a custom imprint, you can get it printed from Custom Earth Promos. They have products that are made from 100% recycled material for an eco-friendly world, which we need to preserve for ourselves and our coming generation.

These are a few basic and general reasons to use a reusable grocery bag other than plastic or paper bags. It is important to know specific reasons that benefit us because we use recycled bag and know the negative effects of plastic bags and paper bags, so that you consider using reusable bags and be a part of making the world a better place.

Reasons you should be using a reusable grocery bag:

Conserves resources:

Even though they look small and lightweight, these plastic bags affect our environment in a way that you can not even imagine, from the time the energy is invested in producing these bags. According to the waste management northwest, United States every year about twelve million barrels of oil are used in the making of plastic bags.

Decrease pollution:

The effects on the environment bought by usage of plastic are really devastating. Plastic products like a single plastic bag can take fifteen to one thousand years to break down completely, and that is if they reach the landfills instead of ending up in any water stream, river, or ocean.

Avoids problems like recycling:

Even in situations where good intentions of a few people lead them to recycle the plastic grocery bags, a lot of the equipment used to recycle can not handle the target well. These plastic bags can get stuck on the wheels or belts of the machine used and can get very difficult to separate it from the recycled products.

The plastic that is stuck in the machine or well can also get drifted to other parts of the recycling plant, or can even be out of the plants somehow. The best way to get your plastic bags recycled is to drop them off at any center, it can even be found at any of the grocery stores close to you.

Can protect the wildlife:

The death of one lakh marine animals is caused every year because they end up eating the plastic bags present in the water bodies assuming it as their food. Plastic bags can even be stuck in trees and harm or trap any baby animal in them, leading it to an increase in the number of wildlife deaths in the environment.

Get durability and strength:

Reusable bags are great to use as they never give you a chance to complain, unlike plastic bags. The handles of reusable bags never tear apart because of the weight or damage because of the sharp edges of the items inside the bag. They are also very easy to use for loading and unloading grocery items.

You can carry the items easily from the store to your home. You can wash the reusable bags if there was any leakage from products bought.

Saves money:

There are many stores in the United States that have started to charge for plastic bags. It won’t make a big difference if you are visiting the store only once and have to pay for a plastic bag at the store. However, imagine paying for a plastic bag every time you buy something from the store and what if you buy the entire grocery items and end up paying for 5 to 6 plastic bags.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the shopping statics prove that around one thousand five hundred plastic shopping bags are bought every year by an average American family. It would cost seventy-five dollars every year, if a single bag would cost a nickel.

You can use it for other purposes:

You can use a reusable bag for many other purposes other than for groceries. A nice pretty looking grocery bag can be used as a tote bag, and you can take it for picnics or to school. You can use it to pack your lunch in it, you can fill it with snacks on a road trip, etc.

Reusable grocery bags are very useful, environmentally friendly and can definitely hold more stuff than a plastic bag. It’s time to switch to reusable bags and contribute our bit to reduce water and soil pollution.

