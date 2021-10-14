Reasons Why You Lost Your Car Accident Case

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Receiving compensation after a car accident is not as simple as it seems. Some people enter the litigation process without a clear idea of how it really works. This often leads to these people receiving either an insufficient settlement or nothing at all after a car accident.

Car accident claims, and personal injury claims at large, are never as simple as describing what happened, what injuries you suffered, how it made you feel, and how much money you think you deserve in compensation. On the contrary, it will be complicated to prove the severity of your damages and negotiate with the insurance company to get the compensation you deserve.

If you lost a car accident case, here are some reasons why this may have happened. On the other hand, if you are about to face a car accident claim, it will be wise to avoid these mistakes to maximize the chances of success in your case.

You didn’t work with a car accident attorney.

A common mistake many people make when dealing with a car accident claim is not working with an experienced car accident attorney. Securing fair compensation after a car crash is a complex undertaking. Getting the best results requires a great deal of skill, knowledge, and negotiating ability.

If you try to handle your case on your own, you will be prone to making unnecessary mistakes that can hurt your chances of receiving the settlement you deserve.

Don’t risk your future just to save some money. Working with car accident attorneys, such as C&B Law Group, may be a lot less expensive than you think. Plus, you won’t have to pay them a dime until you receive the compensation you’re seeking. If you have any questions about the process, call them for a free consultation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Inadequate documentation of the incident

If your injuries allow, you should document as much information as possible after a car crash. You can use your phone to take pictures of your injuries and the damage to your vehicle. Also, you should call the police immediately so they can assess the circumstances of the accident.

When car accidents are not adequately documented or the police report is inaccurate, victims often suffer as a result. You may receive less compensation than you deserve just because the detail was not properly recorded. Therefore, you should be sure to gather as much information as you can while you are still at the scene of the incident.

You failed to get medical attention right away.

Your health is the most important thing. Therefore, you should not wait too long to seek treatment after a car accident. At the very least, you should see a doctor to assess your condition and determine if you suffered any significant injuries.

If you fail to visit a doctor right after the car crash, it will be much more difficult for you to receive any type of compensation. The physician will not only treat your injuries but will also document them, which is critical to protecting your legal rights.

You shared too much on social media.

Another common reason many car accident claims go wrong is because of sharing too much on social media after the crash. Nowadays, anything you say on your social media feed could be admissible in court, and it may jeopardize your chances of receiving any type of compensation.

For example, let’s say you posted a picture of yourself after the car wreck, saying that “you’re fine” so as not to worry your followers. However, the reality is that you suffered significant injuries due to the incident. In this case, your post could be used in court as evidence that you did not suffer severe injuries, and you may receive lesser compensation as a result.

Minimizing or overstating your injuries

You should not be inaccurate when describing your injuries. If you exaggerate and claim to be in a lot of pain when you actually suffered a few bumps and bruises, you won’t be doing yourself any favors. When your injuries are found to be minor, you may be denied any kind of compensation because of your lies.

On the other hand, if you minimize your injuries, be assured that you will also reduce your compensation. You may want to appear resilient so that everything settles quickly, but you shouldn’t jeopardize your future by doing so.

You waited too long to act.

After a car crash, you have a limited time to take action and get the compensation you deserve. In California, you have up to 2 years from the accident to file a compensation claim. If you fail to act within that time frame, your lawsuit will be time-barred, and obtaining compensation will be nearly impossible.

You talked to the insurance company before hiring an attorney

After your car accident, the other driver’s insurance company may try to contact you as soon as possible to offer you a monetary settlement. They plan to offer you a lower compensation than you deserve and save themselves some money.

Don’t fall into their traps; you can, and should, refuse to talk to any insurance representative until you hire a car accident lawyer.

The attorney will be familiar with the tricks insurance companies use to lowball claims and help you avoid that happening to you.

In conclusion, you need to be smart when dealing with a car accident claim. Any mistake could hurt your chances of getting the compensation you need to pay for your medical expenses and get on with your life. If you avoid these common pitfalls and work with an experienced attorney, your chances of success will be very high.

—

This content is brought to you by Steve Zick.

Shutterstock