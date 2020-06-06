Reasons You May Need to Hire an Auto Accident Attorney

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

It’s common knowledge that all insurance companies are driven by profit and they desire to settle your accident injury case for as little compensation as possible rather than offer you what you deserve. They will make you low-ball offers and delay payments to hold you financially hostage. The in-house lawyers of insurance companies exploit the system to their advantage. In some cases, they would even deny that you suffered any injuries, according to a motorcycle accident lawyer. Even worse, many personal injury lawyers knew for years that insurance companies and their in-house law firm are known to make shockingly shameful settlement offers to seriously injured victims that are a fraction of the actual medical expenses. Insurers and their adjusters would sometimes go as far as to call seriously injured victim’s claim an insurance fraud. In such cases, when an insurer denies liability and blames the victim for an accident to avoid paying them, you might wonder who to turn to for combating their lies and deceit.

It is highly likely that you will not be offered a fair compensation if you do not have an experienced car accident attorney on your side who can confront them. In cases of semi-truck accidents, the injuries to the car occupants are often fatal or result in traumatic brain injuries. If you or someone you know has been hurt in an 18 wheeler accident, contact a truck accident lawyer with the skills and resources to take your case and secure the best possible results. He will also use his vast experience to take the insurance company to court, if you are not offered fair compensation.

COMMON CAUSES OF AUTO ACCIDENTS

Car accidents can come anywhere including driving to work. If you were involved in a car crash while working, make sure you contact an employment lawyer to help you get compensation. Some common causes of road accidents include speeding, road rage, distracted driving, texting or calling on a phone while driving, drunk driving, tail-gaiting, and failure to follow traffic laws. Accidents are also caused by defective parts, equipment failures, road construction, dangerous road conditions, poor or inaccurate signage, and poor visibility.

Car accidents can happen almost anywhere – on highways, streets, parking lots, residences, businesses, schools, and even at hospitals. Some common types of vehicle accidents are head-on-collision, rear-end hit, intersection (stop sign or red light violation), vehicle vs. vehicle, vehicle vs. bicycles, vehicle vs. pedestrian, and vehicle vs. objects (like trees, buildings, posts, guardrails).

COMMON INJURIES CAUSED BY CAR ACCIDENTS

Accidents involving cars or other vehicles are often severe and cause serious injuries to people. Common accident injuries include brain injury, spinal cord injury, neck and back injuries, broken bones, amputations, whiplash and burns.

Some injuries caused by auto accidents do not appear immediately and may not be realized for days, months, or even years after the accident. Insurance companies will try to use this fact in their own favor and against you in order to deny you fair compensation. This is another key reason you need to avail the services of an experienced lawyer if you are injured in a car accident.

An accident can affect your life in a big way. It can have an impact on your ability to work, fulfill your marital obligations and family responsibilities. It can keep you from enjoying your life. For such major losses, insurance companies will pay you only peanuts, even if they pay you at all. They will deny you a fair settlement and if you go to court, they will use their lawyers to dispute your losses. It is very important that you talk to a proven accident attorney before you talk to an insurer after an accident.

HIRE A TOP CAR ACCIDENT LAWYER FIGHT AGAINST INSURANCE TRICKS

A common strategy of the insurance companies is placing the fault on the victim. Their lawyers would argue that it was you who caused the accident and therefore you are not entitled to any compensation. Many law firms have seen shocking examples of this tactic. You need an expert lawyer if you wish to secure fair compensation from your vehicle accident.

YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECOVER FOR YOUR INJURIES

If you were harmed in a car accident in San Diego, your recovery is not limited to your present and future medical care (including surgeries or other procedures). You can also claim and recover a fair amount of money for medication and medical devices, for lost wages and income potential, and for vehicle repairs or parts’ replacement. Moreover, you can recover for pain and suffering, and emotional distress caused by the accident as well as for lost enjoyment of life.

Spouses, parents, and children of people who die in car crashes caused by someone else’s fault may file a wrongful death claim. It may include loss of financial support, loss of companionship, pain and suffering, medical expenses related to the accident, funeral and burial costs, and other intangible losses.

Some road accidents involve children and they present special issues that require particular knowledge of the legal and medical aspects of the matters involved.

Some automobile accidents involve rideshare vehicles such as UBER and LYFT. And, these cases present a unique set of legal issues which are specific to rideshares. We have the knowledge and experience needed to navigate such claims.

Find lawyers with experience. The insurance companies will not offer you fair compensation, not even anywhere near the full value of the losses you have suffered, unless you are represented by an experienced car accident lawyer. They will do everything to minimize the settlement or deny you compensation at all. Therefore, before talking to an insurance company in the event of an accident, enlist the help of a proven car accident attorney.

