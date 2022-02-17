Recommended lucky money items in Japan

—

When you want to improve your luck, it is a good idea to bring what is called “lucky items” as a basis for your heart. Effective good luck goods are those that stabilize the mind, lead to a state of comfort, generate positive energy, and as a result support positive behavior. Unfortunately, you can’t expect the effect of good luck for something that makes you wonder, “Is this really effective?” Just because someone recommends it. It is said that luck can be opened by living with the belief that you can really get lucky. This time, we will introduce the recommended goods for increasing your fortune, including those that have been handed down in Japan for a long time. Please use it as a reference when choosing something that seems to be the basis of your heart.

What kind of lucky money items are there?

1) TIGER EYE STONE

Tiger’s eye has long been considered to be an “eye that sees everything” because the striped pattern looks like a tiger’s eye due to the reflection of light. It is said to enhance insight, see the essence of things, avoid disasters, and bring success, making it a classic stone as a talisman for good luck and work luck. It is said that it has the power to repel evil energy, and it is also recommended for purifying evil spirits.

2) CITRINE STONE

Citrine is said to improve luck and fortune, and is called a lucky stone that brings wealth and prosperity and its Japanese name is “Citrine”. This is an amethyst that crystallizes deep in the ground and turns yellow due to thermal interference from magma, etc. Natural ones are extremely rare and expensive. Many of the things on the market are made by artificially heating amethyst.

3) LAPIS LAZULI STONE

Lapis lazuli is characterized by a dark blue color that seems to be inhaled, with white patterns and studded golden colors. As used as amulets and royal ornaments in ancient Egypt and Babylonia, it has long been sacred as a “holy stone that symbolizes the heavens.” This is also called the “stone of wisdom” and is said to bring great luck and wealth to those who have overcome the challenges of promoting soul growth.

4) KUTANI WARE RIGHT HAND BECONING CAT MORI

Maneki Neko has become a standard lucky charm in Japan. Even in the United States, it is popularly known as “Welcome Cat” or “Lucky Cat”. It is said that it was first made in the Edo period, and it is said to be compatible with wishes for good luck such as business success and a lot of money. Those who raise their right hand are said to invite money, and those who raise their left hand are said to invite people.

5) YAKSHI KILN NISHIKI CREPE OVAL MANEKI CAT

Maneki Neko, a classic Japanese lucky charm, is a popular item overseas, such as being called “Welcome Cat” or “Lucky Cat” in the United States. The beckoning cat who raises his right hand, which is said to be effective for improving fortune, is wearing a Yakushi kiln crepe kimono and is recommended as a gift for acquaintances and friends overseas. With a small size of 7.5 cm x 5.5 cm x 10 cm, you can decorate it in a small space.

6) WHITE SNAKE WALLET

A snake that is often used as a motif for improving fortune and fortune in Feng Shui. By repeating molting, it is regarded as a symbol of “growth” and “life force”, and is considered to be an auspicious animal. Among them, the white snake is said to be the incarnation of Benzaiten, the god of fortune. This is a wallet made in Japan that uses natural white snake leather luxuriously. It is said to be effective in increasing fortune.

7) SHIRASAKI GOLD FORTUNE AMULET

A card-type amulet with gold haori to improve your fortune. Shirasaki Hachimangu, a shrine in Iwakuni (Yamaguchi Prefecture) that has continued since the Kamakura period (1250), and the deity of the Ebisu shrine, which is the end of the precincts, are enshrined and prayed politely in front of the shrine

In order to attract good luck, It is important to have something that leads you to feel comfortable, rather than purchasing items that are said to be good luck by other means.

