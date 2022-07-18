Recovering Compensation After a Catastrophic Injury From the Liable Party

—

You can sustain a catastrophic injury in different ways, including a work-related fall or a car accident. A catastrophic injury shouldn’t be taken lightly and may last for months or years. Remember that such injuries may result in severe or permanent disabilities such as loss of communication and mobility.

After sustaining a catastrophic injury, you may find it hard to reclaim an active and normal life. Nonetheless, non-economic and economic losses will make a huge difference since you’ll need quality medical care, which will cost a significant sum.

What Are Catastrophic Injuries?

The main differences between less serious injuries and catastrophic injuries include:

The extent the debilitation will last

The nature of the injury

How the life of the victim has been impacted

The common types of injuries include:

Severe burns

Traumatic brain injuries

Multiple bone fractures

Spinal cord injuries

Accidental amputation

Internal organ damage

Different occurrences can lead to catastrophic injuries. Some of the common causes include:

Sporting activities

Car accidents

Slip-and-fall accidents

Work-related accidents

Medical malpractice

Potential Compensation for Catastrophic Injuries

The economic and non-economic damages that arise from a catastrophic injury vary from one instance to another. When you pursue a claim with the help of a lawyer, it is possible to be compensated for the losses you’ve incurred in the form of medical expenses and lost wages.

You’re eligible for the following types of compensation:

Medical Expenses (Past and Future)

Medical care costs are a factor to consider when dealing with a catastrophic injury claim. Some injuries require long-term medical attention and may be in the form of surgical procedures and physical therapy. With the help of a professional attorney, you can receive compensation for medical expenses.

Diminished Earning Capacity

How is your medical condition? Are you able to get back to work in your current state? If not, you may be forced to take up a new position that pays less, but you won’t have to handle a significant workload. If you’re no longer able to work, you’ll seek compensation for the money you would have earned for the rest of your career.

Lost Wages

One of the major hurdles you’ll face after a catastrophic injury is being unable to work. You may be unable to return to work for a stipulated period because of your injuries. A claim will help you recover lost wages that you would have earned had you not succumbed to catastrophic injuries.

How Do You Obtain a Favorable Outcome Using a Settlement?

When you work with a lawyer, you can be compensated through a settlement or a trial in court. As for the settlement, the lawyer will negotiate everything with the other party on your behalf. As for a trial, the judge will preside over the case and issue judgment at the end.

Although many cases are settled using a settlement, it doesn’t mean it’s easy. In some instances, the insurance company and the party at fault will opt for a quick settlement, and the main reason is that they want to undercompensate you.

At first, you won’t recognize how severe your injuries are, and you may accept the offer being presented to you. If you accept the offer, you cannot file a claim in court despite being under-compensated.

The lawyer will play a major role in assessing the settlement amount, and they will negotiate the settlement offer and ensure it is reasonable.

Should You Go to Trial or Settle?

Settlements are common in such instances; however, the party at fault may not agree to the settlement offer. As a result, you can only resolve this matter in court.

When you hire an attorney, they should be from your state. An Indianapolis catastrophic injury lawyer understands the local laws revolving around catastrophic injury cases. As a result, they will file the claim on time within the time frame stipulated by the laws, and they’ll oversee the case to ensure you’re compensated accordingly.

