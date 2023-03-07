Repair or Replace: How To Deal With a Faulty AC Unit

—

It is best imagined than experienced when your Air Conditioner (AC) unit suddenly stops working on a hot summer day. You may have noticed the AC issue earlier but ignored it because of winter.

Whenever an AC develops a fault, there are two solutions ― repair or replacement. Choosing between the two can sometimes be tricky.

Repairs might be cheaper, but there is no guarantee the AC unit will not develop another or the same fault soonest.

Likewise, there might be instances when you do not need to replace the AC; once repaired, you will enjoy it for another long time.

Regular maintenance of the AC is also important for it to last long. According to Fixd, a firm that offers AC repair in Dallas TX , it is recommended that most households get AC maintenance at least once a year. If you have an older system or have someone in your household who is sensitive to heat or humidity due to a health condition, then you should get AC maintenance at least twice a year.

How to decide

There are different things to consider whenever you want to decide whether to repair or replace your AC unit.

Age of the AC unit

It is very unlikely for new AC units to develop any faults. Even if they do, they would probably still be covered by warranty; hence will cost you nothing to fix.

However, as the AC units age, they get more prone to problems. Typically, AC units can last as long as 15 to 20 years.

The best way to prolong the life span of the unit is to schedule regular service appointments.

Regular maintenance allows a technician to detect and resolve minor issues before they become complicated quickly.

Meanwhile, old ac units are best replaced than repaired once they start developing frequent faults.

AC units that are at least ten years old should be replaced. Over the years, there would have been new inventions and upgrades in design. Changing the AC may help you reduce energy consumption and thus reduce your energy bill.

Most modern air conditioners use 30% to 50% less energy to produce the same amount of cooling as those made in the mid-1970s.

Purchasing a new, more energy-efficient air conditioner can save you up to 40% on cooling energy costs, even if your current unit is only ten years old.

Cost of repair vs. New purchase

Let a professional evaluate the AC unit’s fault. Ask for the repair cost estimate. A competent technician should be able to advise you accordingly on what to do.

If the problem is likely to reoccur soonest and you calculate the repair cost over time will be equivalent to getting another AC unit, it is better to replace it.

Sometimes, a new AC unit might malfunction if not installed correctly. If major installation problems are found and fixed, it should function normal for years without any major faults.

You will only need to ensure a proper maintenance routine afterward.

Common AC issues and average repair cost

The average cost of AC repairs is between $125 to $450. Depending on the issue, it can be as high as $1,100, such as if the technician needs to recharge your AC freon.

Faulty circuit breakers, relays or fuses – $100 to $300

Freon leak fix – $200 to $1,500

Refrigerant recharge – $200 and $500

Thermostat replacement – $140 to $350

AC compressor replacement – $800 to $2,800

Condensing components repairs – $200 to $700

Evaporator coil repair – $400 to $2,400

The $5,000 Rule

The advice from a technician and the $5,000 rule can help you decide whether to repair or replace your AC.

This technique is simple, take the age of the air conditioner and multiply it by the repair cost quoted by the technician.

If the amount is more than $5,000, you should replace the AC instead. For instance, if the repair cost is $350 and the AC age is five years, your total would be $1,750, so you should repair it.

A repair cost of $550 for a 10-year-old AC would amount to $5,500; consider replacing it.

Also, always ensure the amount charged for repairing an AC unit does not exceed half the cost of installing a new one. Once that is the case, consider replacing it instead.

Installing central air conditioning costs an average of $5,651; a smaller system costs $3,800, while a larger one costs $7,500.

Always engage a professional before making a decision to repair or replace your AC unit.

