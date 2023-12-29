Rev Up Your Charity: Donating Your Old Car Can Be as Impactful as Cash

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

As the year draws to a close, nonprofit organizations are racing against the clock, striving to meet their annual donation targets. It’s the season when reminders to give flood our inboxes, and many of us rush to empty our wallets or scour our homes for items to donate before the year ends. While cash donations and old items are the usual suspects, there’s an overlooked treasure right in your driveway – your old car.

In some neighborhoods, it’s not uncommon to spot a collection of cars scattered across properties. Whether you unintentionally became a collector or have a few extra vehicles for your kids to zip around the neighborhood, those idle cars can be an untapped resource for someone in need. The good news is that many nonprofits are more than willing to accept them. These organizations can use your old vehicles to make a substantial difference.

The options for donating your old car are more diverse than you might think. Nonprofits can sell these vehicles for cash, repurpose them for their own needs, or even pass them on to individuals who are struggling without transportation. It’s a powerful way to turn a depreciating asset into a lifeline for those in need.

Now, when you visit car valuation websites to see what your old vehicle is worth, you’ll notice an added option – the call to donate. These sites have partnered with hundreds of charitable organizations, giving you the opportunity to make a substantial impact with your vehicle donation.

One such nonprofit making a tangible difference through vehicle donations is Hands of The Carpenter. They take donated vehicles and put them to work directly helping moms in need of transportation. For working single mothers, having a reliable vehicle can mean the difference between holding onto a job and financial stability or slipping into hardship. Hands of The Carpenter not only ensures that these women can get to work but also helps maintain their vehicle for years.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Whether your old car is gathering dust in the garage or taking up space in the driveway, consider giving it a new lease on life by donating it to a nonprofit organization. Not only can you transform a depreciating asset into meaningful assistance for someone in need, but you can also make a lasting impact on your community.

This holiday season, let’s remember that generosity comes in many forms. Donating your old car can be just as impactful as a cash donation, offering a lifeline to those striving for a brighter future.

To learn more about how vehicle donation works and how you can make a difference, visit Hands of The Carpenter’s informational page on vehicle donations.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

iStockPhoto