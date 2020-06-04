Revamp Your Parking Lights With LED for Considerable Savings In The Long Run

—

LED lamps produce light using one or more light-emitting diodes. They are the best energy-efficient options, when compared to the other lights available in the market. Earlier before the invention of LED, there were three types of lights, which were mainly used for residential as well as commercial purposes, and they are as follows:

Incandescent light: Light is produced by heating a wire filament to a certain temperature.

Fluorescent lamp: Light is produced using fluorescence (Mercury-vapor gas discharge).

Metal-halide lamps: Light is produced by passing an electric arc through a mix of gasses.

All these lights were inefficient and emitting more heat than light. The scarcity of energy resources and global warming, due to the burning of fossil fuels, which was the largest source of generating electricity, is the main reason why LED lights were invented. The materials used in LED are gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium phosphide (GaP), or gallium arsenide phosphide (GaAsP).

Most of the shopping centers, office complexes, schools, parking lots, and many more places are using LED lights these days. Earlier, High-intensity discharge bulbs such as metal halide were used which not only generated too much heat but also expensive.

Now let us see the benefits of LED:

1. Energy-saving

These lights are 70% more energy-efficient when compared to the HID lights.

Common wattages for LED parking lot lighting ranges from 40w to 60w.

2. Maintenance and Cost reduction

The maintenance costs can also be reduced by revamping to LED lights.

These have a life span of more than 1,00,000 hours, which lasts longer and in turn reduces the cost of maintaining commercial or huge areas such as parking lots.

3. Performance

Providing your patron safety in your parking lot and ensuring visibility as they walk and drive is the most important thing to consider and thus, LEDs are a good choice.

LEDs give out light via a multipoint design, which produces an evenly distributed light pattern on the surface.

These are available in a wide range of color temperatures to increase visibility.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Easy to retrofit anywhere

These lights are easy to retrofit for existing commercial or industrial lights (HID lights).

By opting for LED, it becomes easier to cut down on costs and improve your quality of parking.

5. Fewer fixtures

As they have higher brightness levels and longer shelf life, you may need fewer light fixtures to replace the old ones.

They are evenly distributed, and thus can be spaced out more throughout the parking lot, which potentially requires fewer fixtures.

By seeing the above-listed benefits, it is quite clear that opting for LED lights is a good choice. So, if you are planning to make your parking lot safe and brighter for your patrons, then visit LEDLightExpert.com (America’s favorite Lighting Company) to get supplies. They offer a minimum of 5 years of warranty on various parking lot lights sold at appealing discounts. You can also count on their customer support.

—

This content is sponsored by Sunil Gupta.

Photo: Shutterstock