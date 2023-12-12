Rhinoplasty in Poland -Is It Worth It?

When looking at the statistics of plastic surgeries, rhinoplasty turns out to be the most commonly performed operation, with several thousand surgeries conducted in Poland. Rhinoplasty can have two basic reasons for conduct, one of which is aesthetic, and another is health.

People who don’t like the shape or size of their nose, which may not fit the rest of the face, may feel depressed or dissatisfied with their appearance. It’s surprising how great the influence is. Our appearance may have an impact not only on our mood but also on our overall performance at work, school, or home.

If you are not satisfied with the look of your nose, you have an injury, or you experience problems with free breathing because of nasal obstruction, rhinoplasty is the best choice for you. Don’t think that only a crooked nasal septum, a hump, or bumps can qualify for rhinoplasty because your nose may be too long or too wide, which rhinoplasty can fix too.

What does rhinoplasty look like?

As with any operation, the first step before the rhinoplasty must be a consultation with a doctor, who needs to interview the patient before accepting the person for the surgery. As there is a list of contradictions, it stops a patient from being accepted for the surgery. Each person is asked to do laboratory tests and possible consultations to avoid any difficulties during the surgery. The vaccination against hepatitis B is required, and any medicine that reduces blood clotting must not be taken.

You can expect general anesthesia, either closed or open. The open method requires a cut not only in the nasal passages but also on the nasal pillar, which is visible from the outside. The closed method doesn’t require a nasal pillar cut. At the beginning of the operation, the surgeon detaches the skiing from the cartilage and bone structure, and then the correction of the shape is conducted. Patients must stay in the clinic for one day only if they have a complete nose correction.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The surgery takes between 90 and 120 minutes, and the recovery time is up to 10 days. However, a nose needs about 12 months for recovery, and this is the time when the final result is assessed. A patient after the surgery may see swelling for several days, together with a feeling of discomfort as there are setons in the nasal passages.

It’s possible to check the procedure, read the answers to the most frequently asked questions, and read more about rhinoplasty at https://www.warsawaesthetic.com/treatments/face-plastic-surgery/nose-reshaping-surgery/.

Rhinoplasty in Poland: why is it the best choice?

Lots of plastic surgery clinics around Europe offer patients competitive prices and promote their services, focusing mostly on the financial aspect of the surgery. Should it be taken into consideration as the first one when choosing the place of the operation? Not at all!

The first aspect to analyse is the access to the best specialists. Looking at Warsaw Aesthetics, you can be sure it’s one of the places in Europe with more experienced staff, great knowledge, and hundreds of successfully performed procedures.

The clinic offers a world-class level of service, with comfortable medical offices, operating rooms, and recovery rooms of a VIP standard. Surgeons use innovative medical equipment, and together with their most effective methods and procedures, you can be sure of the result of your rhinoplasty.

The prices for the highest-quality rhinoplasty are still attractive, and together with the expertise Warsaw Aestethics offers, the palace has become an important place on the map of world medical tourism.

Patients are also offered the comprehensive assistance of a medical consultant, speaking English or German, ready to help patients at every stage of the visit at the clinic.

—

This content is brought to you by warsawaesthetic.com

Photo provided by Warsawaesthetic.com