Romantic Bike Rides To Take This Valentine's Day

Romantic Bike Rides To Take This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming! Sure, you don’t need a special day to spend time with your loved one. But who can pass up a chance for adventure? And if you’re a cycling enthusiast, you don’t need a bicycle built for two for an awesome date. Whether you’re hitting the trails on your adult electric tricycle with your date or you’re cruising together on standard two-wheel models, a biking date night is easier than you may think.

6 Date Ideas To Wow Your Loved One

On two wheels, you can go many places that are off-limits on four wheels. Not sure where to start? Check out these six suggestions for some great ideas:

Tour of the city: Even if you’ve lived in your city for decades, there’s always something new to discover. Why not discover it with your date? Anything’s fair game — museums, coffee shops, art centers, theaters, landmarks, and more. If you and your date are longtime sweethearts, you can easily turn it into a tour of your best moments together.

Romantic picnic: If you’re fortunate enough to have great weather this time of year, a picnic for two is a perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day. Some of the best cruiser bikes for women and men can be customized with travel-friendly accessories — baskets, rear racks, bags, and more. Packing an outdoor dinner for two has never been easier.

Restaurant hopping: You’ve heard of pub crawls, now get ready for the fine dining version. A restaurant tour is a great way to indulge in your favorite foods. You can even turn it into a three-, four- or five-course affair. You could order your dishes ahead, or if you’re the more spontaneous type, choose your courses when you arrive at each eatery.

Scenic bike adventure: Some of the most majestic natural beauty is just a bike ride away. You don’t even need to go off-road to have a great time — lots of paved trails await in nearby parks. Or check out sites like TrailLink and RideSpot for excellent recommendations.

Winery or brewery tour: You don’t have to live in Napa or Milwaukee to do a winery or brewery bike tour. You can discover these hidden gems in your own neck of the woods. Got the day off? Plan an itinerary and turn it into a full-day adventure.

Puttin’ on the ritz: Who says you can’t don formalwear and ride a bike? You probably don’t want to do this in a full ballgown, but some semi-formal attire is cycling-friendly. You can head to an upscale restaurant or venue. But even a low-key destination and some (maybe) some bubbly are ideal for a memorable date.

Best Way To Spend The Holiday

Your humble bike is a ticket to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day date. You’ve seen a few ideas, but there’s plenty more to explore. And if you don’t have a bike, that doesn’t mean you must miss out on the fun. You may qualify for bicycle financing no credit check through a third party like Affirm or Sezzle.

Kerri Rothman is a writer who specializes in helpful and healthy lifestyle tips for all. Growing up with 4 sisters, parents and now advocating and mentoring for her son's rare disease, Kerri has many experiences she would like to share. She is looking forward to her viewers taking advantage of self-care to get the most out of life.

