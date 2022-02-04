Romantic Bike Rides To Take This Valentine’s Day

—

Valentine’s Day is coming! Sure, you don’t need a special day to spend time with your loved one. But who can pass up a chance for adventure? And if you’re a cycling enthusiast, you don’t need a bicycle built for two for an awesome date. Whether you’re hitting the trails on your adult electric tricycle with your date or you’re cruising together on standard two-wheel models, a biking date night is easier than you may think.

6 Date Ideas To Wow Your Loved One

On two wheels, you can go many places that are off-limits on four wheels. Not sure where to start? Check out these six suggestions for some great ideas:

Tour of the city: Even if you’ve lived in your city for decades, there’s always something new to discover. Why not discover it with your date? Anything’s fair game — museums, coffee shops, art centers, theaters, landmarks, and more. If you and your date are longtime sweethearts, you can easily turn it into a tour of your best moments together.

Romantic picnic: If you’re fortunate enough to have great weather this time of year, a picnic for two is a perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day. Some of the best cruiser bikes for women and men can be customized with travel-friendly accessories — baskets, rear racks, bags, and more. Packing an outdoor dinner for two has never been easier.

Restaurant hopping: You’ve heard of pub crawls, now get ready for the fine dining version. A restaurant tour is a great way to indulge in your favorite foods. You can even turn it into a three-, four- or five-course affair. You could order your dishes ahead, or if you’re the more spontaneous type, choose your courses when you arrive at each eatery.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Scenic bike adventure: Some of the most majestic natural beauty is just a bike ride away. You don’t even need to go off-road to have a great time — lots of paved trails await in nearby parks. Or check out sites like TrailLink and RideSpot for excellent recommendations.

Winery or brewery tour: You don’t have to live in Napa or Milwaukee to do a winery or brewery bike tour. You can discover these hidden gems in your own neck of the woods. Got the day off? Plan an itinerary and turn it into a full-day adventure.

Puttin’ on the ritz: Who says you can’t don formalwear and ride a bike? You probably don’t want to do this in a full ballgown, but some semi-formal attire is cycling-friendly. You can head to an upscale restaurant or venue. But even a low-key destination and some (maybe) some bubbly are ideal for a memorable date.

Best Way To Spend The Holiday

Your humble bike is a ticket to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day date. You’ve seen a few ideas, but there’s plenty more to explore. And if you don’t have a bike, that doesn’t mean you must miss out on the fun. You may qualify for bicycle financing no credit check through a third party like Affirm or Sezzle.

—

This content is brought to you by Kerri Rothman.

Shutterstock