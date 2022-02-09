Safety Regulations May Affect Your Truck Accident Case

—

Trucking companies must follow a strict set of safety standards mandated by the state, federal, and local governments. Unfortunately, many trucking companies cut corners due to truck driver shortages, scheduling their drivers to demanding schedules, long hours, and tight turnaround times that can lead to driver fatigue and accidents. Because of this, new safety regulations have been put into place to protect motorists. Unfortunately, they may affect your truck accident case, so you need to know the information if you have been injured in an accident.

According to a Virginia Beach truck accident attorney , you should not go through the aftermath of a truck accident alone. If you have been hurt in an accident with a truck and need help with your case, discuss matters with an attorney. Your first instinct might be to file a claim or sue the truck driver, but the trucking company may be liable in your situation. For this reason, having a law firm and its resources to investigate the crash and find the parties responsible is paramount for a successful settlement.

So let’s see what you need to know about safety regulations and how they can affect your case.

What Rules Have Been Violated?

One of the most challenging parts of any truck-related accident case is determining which regulations the truck driver or trucking company violated. There may be one or many, and it is often tough to prove fault without first pinpointing what safety rules were broken. This is where your attorney will assist you in your case. Your representative will know the law and decipher which regulations are applicable in your case.

Hours of Service Rules

Cargo Hauling drivers – if a driver is carrying property or goods, the federal law states that he must drive no more than 11 hours before taking a 10-hour break. During this break, the driver is supposed to sleep and recharge.

Passenger Hauling drivers – If a driver is carrying passengers, the federal law states that he can drive no more than 10 hours before taking a break of at least eight hours.

Truck Maintenance Rules

Each trucking company must perform regular preventative maintenance on each truck in their fleet. In addition, each company driver or owner operator must complete a pre-trip inspection to ensure that his truck is in good working order before starting a trip. The company must also keep records of all inspections and maintenance. If the driver or company knowingly drives a truck that is not road-worthy, they can be found liable in an accident.

Drug and Alcohol Testing

Each driver must complete regular drug and alcohol use testing to remain on the job. Drivers are tested in the following circumstances:

Before being hired

After a traffic accident

At random, unannounced intervals

As part of a substance abuse recovery program

At any time they are suspected of being impaired on the job

If a trucking company knowingly retains or hires a driver suspected of drug or alcohol abuse, they can be held liable if that driver causes a crash.

Common Trucking Accident Causes

Distracted Driving – Drivers have to drive for long hours on the road, and this monotony can get boring. In response, many drivers will engage in phone conversations, text messaging, or “space out,” distracting them and causing accidents.

– Drivers have to drive for long hours on the road, and this monotony can get boring. In response, many drivers will engage in phone conversations, text messaging, or “space out,” and causing accidents. Fatigue – Drivers who have driven longer than the regulated service hours present a hazard on the road. Night driving is especially dangerous, and studies have shown that most accidents occur at this time.

– Drivers who have driven longer than the regulated service hours present a hazard on the road. Night driving is especially dangerous, and studies have shown that most accidents occur at this time. Improperly Loaded Cargo– If a shipper fails to load cargo correctly, it can create an imbalanced load that can make a trailer unstable. Cargo can also become dislodged from the trailer, falling into the roadway and causing accidents.

Who May be Liable in a Truck-Related Accident

In a truck-related accident, there may be more than one party responsible.

The truck driver – If the driver did not comply with any state, federal or local regulations, they might be held liable for a crash.

– If the driver did not comply with any state, federal or local regulations, they might be held liable for a crash. Trucking company– If a driver within a company causes a crash, the company can be held liable for the employee’s actions.

Trucking companies have to be held accountable when their negligence or disregard for safety regulations causes accidents. If you have been involved in an accident with a truck driver, your attorney will work to get to the root cause of the accident and hold the right parties responsible.

