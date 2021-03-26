Seven Tips for Riding Your Motorcycle in the Desert

—

The desert can be a fun place to ride your motorcycle, but it could also be unforgiving if you wreck your bike or experience a mechanical failure. If you plan on riding your motorcycle through Death Valley, Dubai, or some other similar scorching hot location, you need to keep cool. Most bike models can tolerate the heat because the airflow over the cooling fins or radiator keeps these components cool, but make sure that you take care of yourself too.

Tips for Keeping Cool

It is better to wear breathable textiles in hot environments like cotton, linen, or quality merino wool than leather. You can wet the clothes to ensure an extra cooling effect. You could also pack some ice in your pockets. The ice will cool you, and as it melts, it will wet your outfit to provide further cooling.

Seven other tips for traveling by motorcycle across the desert include:

1. Stay Covered

No matter how hot it is, you should stay covered. Wear a helmet if local regulations require it. If not, you should wear a brimmed hat to protect you from direct sunlight exposure. Keeping your body covered prevents sunburn, dehydration, solar irradiation, and contact with the sand.

2. Carry Plenty of Water

It is obvious that you need water, but newbies often underestimate the effects of the desert sun. You can quickly become sweaty and thirsty, and dehydration can put your health at risk. That’s why packing enough water, and rejuvenating juice is so critical when navigating a dry and hellishly hot environment, like the desert.

3. Research Your Destination

Research is critical before taking off on a risky adventure. For example, there are special laws for motorcycle operators in Nevada that require you to wear a helmet. Researching the desert of your choice, local rules, and local weather will help you know what to expect — such as harsh sandstorms or surprise weather changes — and the requirements for riding across the desert.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Don’t Risk Heat Exhaustion

It would be best if you never got carried away and risk heat exhaustion. At the first signs of exhaustion, you need to get in the shade or an air-conditioned room. The symptoms of heat exhaustion may include:

Profuse sweating

Mental confusion

Rapid heartbeat

Dizziness

Fainting

Headaches

Extreme fatigue

Nausea, vomiting, or explosive diarrhea

Muscular or abdominal cramps

Pale skin

Dark-colored urine.

The longer you delay getting out of the heat, the more likely you’ll suffer a heat stroke, which is the last stage before brain damage or death.

5. Make Sure You Are Physically Fit

Riding across sandy challenges is very physically demanding, and you need to be 100% certain that your body is up to the task, as well. You might also have to pick up the heavy bike occasionally when it gets stuck. Desert riding requires you to meet tough physical challenges, so make sure you genuinely are in good shape.

6. Practice Riding Off-Road Terrain

It’s frustrating and risky to learn how to drive across desert terrain if you have never done it. You can practice riding on off-road paths, across the beach, and similar environments before taking on the desert.

7. Surviving a Breakdown

Breakdowns in the middle of a desert are extremely dangerous. You should stay with your motorcycle and seek shade. If there’s no shade, you can use a tarp, space blanket, or bike cover to provide shade.

The desert loses heat fast when the sun sets, and rescue becomes a major concern. Your bike provides the tools you need to signal for help. You could use the bike’s mirrors, horn, and headlights to signal.

The gas from the tank gives you the means of setting a signal fire, and you can burn the seat, tires, or tubes to make a smoky signal and provide heat if there’s no ready burnable woods or brush around. If you don’t have a lighter, use sparks from the ignition.

Be Prepared for Contingencies

Before riding your motorcycle into the desert, it is best to prepare both mentally and physically for potential breakdowns and the need to get out of the sun quick. That means carrying water, protective clothing, and the biggest hydration pack you can find.

Make sure your bike is mechanically sound and has plenty of gas. Take a tarp or space blanket for cover, and always carry a lighter with you in case you need it.

—

This content is brought to you by Mary Aderholt.

Photo: Shutterstock