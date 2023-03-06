Shame and Drug Addiction: A Closer Look

—

There is a strong link between shame and drug addiction . Studies have shown that people who are ashamed of their past experiences or current situations are more likely to turn to drugs as a coping mechanism. To better understand the connection between shame and drug addiction, let’s take a closer look at why shame is so powerful and how it can lead to substance abuse.

The Role of Shame in Addiction

For starters, shame is one of the most powerful emotions a person can experience. It causes us to feel an intense sense of guilt or humiliation, often over something that we did or something that happened to us in the past. When someone feels ashamed, they may internalize these negative feelings and become overwhelmed by them. This can lead them to seek out substances as a means of escape from their feelings of shame.

In addition, some people use drugs as a form of self-medication for underlying mental health issues such as depression and anxiety that stem from feeling ashamed about certain aspects of their life. Substance abuse can become an unhealthy way to cope with these uncomfortable emotions, which could eventually lead to addiction if not addressed properly. Moreover, some individuals may even develop an addiction due to peer pressure or because they want to appear cool in front of their friends—a behavior driven by feelings of shame and insecurity.

When to Seek Help For Drug Addiction

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, it’s important to seek professional help or addiction treatment . It’s common for people who struggle with substance abuse to feel ashamed of their situation and be unwilling to talk about it; however, it’s essential to remember that addiction is a serious medical condition and should be treated as such. By seeking professional help, you can begin the journey to recovery and manage your feelings of shame in a healthy way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Consider Inpatient or Outpatient Drug Rehab

Treating a substance abuse disorder typically involves a combination of drug detox, rehab, therapy, and lifestyle changes. Depending on the severity of the addiction, an inpatient or outpatient drug rehab program may be recommended. Inpatient programs are usually more intensive and provide round-the-clock care for individuals who need to stay at the facility for weeks or months. Outpatient programs, on the other hand, are typically more flexible and allow individuals to continue living at home while receiving treatment.

The Effects of Shame on Recovery

It’s important to be aware that shame can also have an effect on recovery from substance abuse. People who are in recovery may feel embarrassed or guilty about their past actions while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This could cause them to become discouraged and relapse due to feeling like they lack control over their own lives—an emotion driven by shame. In order for those in recovery from addiction to stay sober, it’s critical for them to address any underlying feelings of shame they may have before attempting sobriety again.

Understanding the link between shame and drug addiction is essential when it comes to prevention and recovery efforts. Those struggling with substance abuse should seek professional help in order to address any emotional issues connected with their addictive behaviors before attempting sobriety again. Conversely, those who know someone battling addiction should try their best not to make them feel ashamed—instead focusing on offering support along their journey toward freedom from substance abuse.

—

This content is brought to you by Guddu Kumar

iStockPhoto