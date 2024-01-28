Shaping Tomorrow: The Evolving Landscape of Men’s Gender Roles

—

Author Jack Myers delves into this societal shift in his latest book. "The Future of Men: Masculinity in the Twenty-First Century" denotes the subject matter. The subject will be examined. Myers presents a compelling argument. He argues that men are being defined, dominated, and controlled by women. His insights were discussed in a recent segment on 'CBS This Morning.' They highlight a departure from traditional male roles. "Myers observes that these young men are not their fathers or grandfathers." Many young men now grow up without fathers. In homes, women earn more, changing old ideas about men's and women's roles.

The Rising Influence of ‘All the Single Ladies’

According to Myers, younger men are being outdone by women’s education and economic performance. He defines the last generation of “traditional” men as those in their late 20s.

“The jobs being created now in the workplace need a college education. According to Myers, only 40 percent of college degrees are earned by men, while women earn 60 percent. During the 1970s, a particular trend was completely reversed. Furthermore, single, unmarried women under the age of 30 are earning almost 20 percent more than single, unmarried, and childless men in the same age group.

New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor has written extensively about gender and workplace issues. She has also contributed to CBS News. In her reporting, she mentioned encountering everyday dilemmas. People try to navigate the new system.

Our reporting shows gender roles converging more than ever in society. Women take combat positions in the military, and fathers stay home. Most people don’t conform to traditional gender or marriage roles. During a “CBS This Morning” appearance, Kantor and Myers discussed today’s social confusion.

Confusion can also surface when younger men enter the workforce. They may not have learned “traditional gender norms” at home. Myers said they are imposed with various “norms.”

Myers stressed the need for a shift in how we perceive young men. “We must redefine the narrative surrounding them,” she explained. “We need to provide a clearer understanding of their role in relationships.” Additionally, Myers advocates for an inclusive portrayal of men in media and advertising, promoting a more accurate and diverse representation.

For instance, the number of stay-at-home dads has increased from 1.1. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the million in 1989 to 2 million in 2012.

Yet, Myers said the new generation of men needs to get the kind of support women have had. The author’s primary aim behind penning this book is to empower men with the essential tools to navigate the shifting gender roles in our society.

“Churches, local organizations, and community groups are not supporting men the way they’re supporting women. And men are not supporting men like women are supporting women,” Myers said.

Working women in America still earn $0.79 for every $1.00 men make. Men still dominate top CEOs across industries and political leadership positions. Kantor highlights that obstacles for women are often particularly persistent.

She expressed a rather intricate duality. She said, “It’s not uncommon to feel like women hold more power than men, rather than the other way around.” Yet, in today’s world, people are experiencing a heightened concern when managing work and family life.

Final Thoughts

In summary, the roles of men and women in society are changing. Men are facing new challenges in education and work as women advance economically. Jack Myers and Jodi Kantor discussed this shift. It shows that both genders are sharing responsibilities. But, challenges like wage gaps and leadership roles still exist. Society must support both men and women as we adapt to these changes.

