Shop Smarter and Live Better With Better1

Is there anything more convenient or satisfying than being able to control every device in your house by voice with your phone? Smart tech has totally changed the way we live and work. Most people would agree that it’s a change for the better, with one exception.

Actually getting your hands on the right gadgets is a complete nightmare. Even if you spend hours researching your purchase, there’s still a good chance you’ll end up with an inadequate or limited product for your application — better known as a lemon. That’s not even getting into how difficult it can be to visualize how something fits into your home.

Sure, you could just go to the store and do your shopping there. But why should you have to? Why shouldn’t you be able to save both time and effort by shopping entirely from the comfort of your own home?

It’s not like that sort of experience is impossible to offer, either. It’s just that most retailers seem as though they can’t be bothered. Saying that retail has changed in the past several years is like calling a tornado a light breeze, yet most seem to have missed the memo.

You’ve probably experienced firsthand what we mean. Just look at the website of just about any major retail chain, and you’ll see a mess of non-interactive pages mired in poor performance. Serial entrepreneur and Umar Foundation founder Darab Ali recognized early in the pandemic that something needed to change. People shouldn’t have to jump through multiple hoops just to buy the latest tech.

That’s why in June 2020, he launched Better1 . Based in Toronto, Ontario, Better1 is a consumer electronics retailer that sells everything from fitness equipment to smartwatches and WiFi routers. Passion is at the heart of everything Better1 does, from its vetting process to its peerless customer support.

Better1’s product inventory is highly curated, and every single product on its website has been tested for quality by its team. If a product doesn’t meet the company’s standards , they simply won’t sell it. The company also provides a 14-day money-back guarantee

The Virtual Home Platform is where Better1 really stands out. Instead of clicking through a static list of categories, shoppers can explore virtual rooms to not only find products, but visualize how those products might look in their own home. It’s a new layer of interactivity that allows customers to quickly and easily learn about the company’s products, all without having to go off-site.

Currently, Better1 is preparing for Black Friday, when it plans to offer some amazing deals across its entire inventory. Further down the road, Better1 also intends to expand into the United States. In the near future, our curated products, intuitive website and interactive shopping experience will be available for purchase in the USA.

Technology has become an indispensable part of our lives, both personally and professionally. From keeping in touch with family to managing chores around the house, there’s a piece of tech for virtually every need. Thanks to organizations like Better1, it’s easier than ever to find that tech.

