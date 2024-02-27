Should You Hire a Lawyer When Filing a Personal Injury Lawsuit

—

As a plaintiff in a criminal case in Ohio, you will largely depend on the prosecution to get justice. On the other hand, the defendant has a right to legal representation that must be assigned to him by the court if they cannot afford to hire one.

Things are different if you are a claimant in a personal injury case. Having a lawyer in a personal injury case is not a right, and you are not required to involve one. However, involving one increases your chances of winning your case for the reasons highlighted in this guide.

Access to Professional Knowledge and Resources

Becoming a lawyer takes years of study, which makes a distinction between a lawyer and a layperson in legal matters. You bring all this knowledge and expertise in your case by involving a lawyer.

Besides professional knowledge, you also get access to invaluable resources and connections you can leverage for different aspects of your case, such as investigation, damage valuation, and case building. There is also the experience they gain through the years of experience. As such, they will know just the right steps to take in your unique circumstance based on experience with similar cases.

Negotiation Skills

About 95 percent of personal injury cases don’t go to trial. Instead, the parties resolve the cases through negotiations, which involve finding a compromise in your demands and what the opposing side is willing to pay.

A lawyer’s negotiation skills become critical in this stage. Due to their understanding of tort laws and damage valuation, they can negotiate a good deal that won’t leave you inadequately compensated. Also, they can make relatively accurate predictions about a trial case outcome, which helps them know when to hold their ground and when to cede it.

Help in Court

As mentioned earlier, most personal injury cases do not make it to trial. But there could be instances where negotiations fail to work, in which case going to trial is inevitable. The court can be intimidating for the layperson; there are the rules of the court, the procedures, motions, and cross-examinations, among others.

Unless you are a courtroom enthusiast, there is almost no chance of getting it right without a lawyer, and the other side will love it. The burden of proof lies with you, and the opposing side only needs to prove it is less likely they caused an accident. Without a lawyer, making their case will be a walkover. On the other hand, a lawyer protects your rights by ensuring you follow the rules and procedures of the court and raises motions to ensure you are protected.

Help Avoiding Mistakes

Most accident victims start with a strong case, but few know the dos and don’ts following an accident. As such, they make mistakes that compromise your case’s integrity. Mistakes can include sharing too much information with the at-fault party’s insurer, talking too much about your case on social media, missing deadlines, and failing to file proper paperwork.

“The more mistakes you make, the lower your chances of getting fair compensation. The best way to minimize your mistakes is to engage a lawyer within the first days of your accident or at least after getting medical attention,” says personal injury lawyer Charles Boyk of Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC . Also, remember that the quality of your legal representation matters, so serve due diligence when picking one by paying attention to their experience, reputation, and track record.

