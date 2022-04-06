Sideswipe Car Accident – Who Is at Fault?

—

Sideswipes are a common occurrence on American roadways. Often, a sideswipe involves two vehicles moving in the same direction. One or both cars leave their lanes, resulting in a collision with one vehicle’s right side coming into contact with the other vehicle’s left side.

Usually, sideswipes result in slight dents or a scrapping of the car’s paint. However, there are times when sideswipes can cause massive damage and injuries to the occupants of vehicles involved.

At other times it can trigger a chain reaction that results in a pile-up. The driver that leaves their lane to hit another is at fault in a sideswipe accident. However, determining liability can be much more complicated.

How a Side Swipe Plays Out

Determining liability in a sideswipe accident starts with learning how a sideswipe accident plays out. A sideswipe can happen so fast, which can be catastrophic if either of the two drivers is pushed towards oncoming traffic. Sideswipes can occur under several circumstances meaning that fault may vary depending on the accident.

When A Driver Changes Lanes

Typically, the driver that leaves their lane is liable for a sideswipe accident. However, the speed at which a side swipe happens makes it almost impossible to determine fault. Under such circumstances, you may need to depend on video footage to determine fault if you have installed cameras in your vehicle.

If not, you may rely on video footage from other motorists. Eyewitnesses can also help identify the driver that left the lane. Police investigators also play a critical role in determining fault based on the damage on the vehicle and the skid marks the vehicles make after an accident.

Merge Point Sideswipes and Shared Liability

Sideswipes are a common occurrence at merge points. Under such circumstances, the driver on the main roadway has the right of way. If a driver entering the highway at a merge point fails to give an oncoming vehicle the right of way and causes a sideswipe, they will be liable for the accident.

There are situations when two drivers on different lanes decide to move into a particular lane simultaneously. This kind of scenario plays out on roads with more than two lanes.

A good example would be two drivers at the extreme lanes of a three-lane road moving to the center lane simultaneously and crashing into each other’s side. Under such circumstances, both drivers may share liability for the accident.

The Driver That Did Not Change Lane Could Also Be Liable

Every driver must pay attention to other vehicles on the road and drive at safe speeds based on the conditions. The driver that didn’t change lanes can be liable if they cause an accident while purposefully refusing to let another vehicle change lanes. For example, they may be liable if they speed to prevent another driver attempts to change the lane in front of them or slowing down when another driver wants to change a lane behind them.

In the absence of evidence to prove liability, it may be a case of your word against the other driver’s word.

“A sideswipe accident becomes even more complicated when insurance companies get involved,” says car accident attorney Amy Gaiennie of Amy G Injury Firm. “Even where liability may not be clear cut, an attorney can use the available evidence to reconstruct the accident with the help of expert witnesses. That way, they can ultimately influence the outcome of your injury lawsuit should you decide to pursue compensation.”

Overall, a sideswipe car accident may come with many uncertainties that need to be proven in court. If that is the case, motorists should take appropriate measures to ensure a proper investigation.

