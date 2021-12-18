Simple Preventive Measures To Stay Healthy In The New Normal

—

The pandemic has changed life for good as you cannot take health for granted. You have to make conscious efforts to achieve well-being because the virus is still here. It is active and comes back in new variants and repeat waves. Although the world is in a better place to handle it, you must invest in preventive care. Social distancing and face-covering give you a good start, but nothing matters more than bolstering your immunity. If you are strong from within, you need not worry. Let us share a list of preventive measures you must follow to stay healthy in the new normal.

Eat a balanced, nutrient-dense diet

A balanced, nutrient-dense diet can boost your immunity and keep diseases at bay. You can derive immense benefits from fresh fruits and veggies high in antioxidants and other nutrients. Combine them with nuts and seeds, whole grains, and skimmed dairy to create a healthy diet. Loading up on probiotics takes you a step further. Apart from boosting your immunity, a balanced diet enables you to maintain your weight. It saves you from the risk factors of obesity.

Follow a regular exercise routine

Staying regular with your fitness routine is another way to be healthy in the new normal. A daily regimen of an hour of low-to-moderate intensity workout makes your body function at its best. You may not want to risk stepping into a gym or group class for now, but a daily run outdoors is a good alternative. Even better, set up a small gym at home to stay motivated and fit.

Stay on top of your vaccine schedules

Getting your COVID vaccine will be on top of your mind, but it isn’t the only one you need to stay safe right now. Any disease can have severe implications, so make sure you have all your vaccinations on schedule. Get your flu shots on time, and keep track of booster doses as well. You can consult your healthcare provider and ask if you require any other shots to keep your immunity on track.

Get enough sleep

Like food, exercise, and vaccines, sleep is also a line of defense you must prioritize. Good sleep lets your body repair and rejuvenate. Not getting enough can weaken your ability to fight off infection. It can also affect your mental well-being as you need to rest your brain as much as your body. Get at least seven to eight hours of sleep to recharge your body and brain.

Keep stress at bay

Life is stressful in the new normal because of the apprehension about the virus, financial woes, and fear of uncertainty. But living with stress can affect your immune health in the long run. Ideally, you must have a strategy to keep anxiety at bay. Learn techniques like meditation and deep breathing to induce mental harmony. You can also try alternative therapies like massage, acupuncture, and aromatherapy.

Staying healthy in the new normal seems like a lot of work, but it is easier than you imagine. You only need to follow the basics and keep your immunity on top to be at your healthiest best.

