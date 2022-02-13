Simple Things That Could Be Getting in the Way of Your Sleep

—

We all know the feeling of having one of those nights you just can’t switch off, though regular lack of sleep can come with challenging side effects. From low mood, lack of concentration to headaches if you are one of the many people who struggle sleeping these probably sound familiar. While it can be overwhelming to know where to start in getting better sleep, it’s best, to begin with looking at your current bedtime routine. This will help you understand what’s getting in between you and that precious shut-eye. Here are five common reasons that could be why you are struggling to sleep.

Too hot?

If you find you are waking up throughout the night feeling hot and sweaty, you are not alone. Overheating is a common cause of interrupted sleep, especially in the warmer months. One thing that can help cool things down is having the right bedding. Investing in a thermo-regulating bamboo duvet and some beautifully soft, cool bedding to go with it could make a big difference. Choosing fabrics that are naturally moisture-wicking and temperature intuitive will help prevent those night sweats and feel much more comfortable on your skin. Bedtime matters and making sure it’s a place you can’t wait to dive into at the end of the day will do wonders for your sleep.

Too much coffee?

While coffee is amazing for getting us through tough mornings, one cup too many can keep you perky far past bedtime. Caffeine is a stimulant, it switches the brain into alert mode and can take several hours to leave the system. Switching your afternoon latte for herbal teas or fruit juices and keeping an eye on your daily coffee intake could help you relax more easily in the evening. Allowing your nervous system to unwind and switch into rest and digest mode will help prepare you for a deeper night’s sleep. Stop drinking coffee after a certain time and have a healthy meal a good few hours before you get into bed. This will help set you up for drift off with a calm, slower mind.

Too much screen time?

Insta-scrolling has a lot to answer for when it comes to lack of sleep. We live in a world where we are constantly plugged into our electronic devices and all that blue light can mess up your body’s natural sleep/ wake cycle. Your circadian rhythm is your natural alarm clock, telling you when to sleep and when to wake up. Too much blue light before bedtime can interrupt the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you feel sleepy which can throw you all out of whack. Try putting down your phone and avoiding screens a good few hours before bedtime, enjoy a good book or a flick through your favorite magazine instead. You will feel all the better for it in the morning.

Sweet tooth?

Can’t resist the cookie jar before bed? Craving sugar is common when you haven’t been sleeping properly. Though watching that sweet tooth could help you get back into a good bedtime routine, which will feel all the sweeter! Sugar, like coffee, is a stimulant that will signal to your brain to stay switched on. You want to do all you can to encourage a calm, relaxed mind. Treat yourself to an indulgent bubble bath instead of the chocolate, this will soothe your muscles and help lower your body temperature setting you up for PJ’s and bed. If you really need a snack, go for sleep-friendly foods like bananas that contain tryptophan and potassium which can aid with relaxation. Your belly and sleep will thank you!

Struggling with sleep can be overwhelming though taking back control is within reach. If you think any of these common reasons could be getting in the way of you waking up feeling your best, start with some simple changes and your mornings will be all the brighter.

