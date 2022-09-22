Six Ways to Enhance the Beauty and Longevity of Rugs

—

Rugs are one of the most-used home decoration elements. They are able to glam up a living pace while delivering warmth and protecting the floor. On the other hand, old and discolored rugs can do the exact opposite. Regular care is the only solution to preserve their beauty and durability. These tips will help you to keep the rugs glamorous for generations.

Vacuuming

Rug fibers catch pollen, allergens, human hair, pet fur, and other particles easily. They make the rug dull and dirty. So, vacuuming both sides is mandatory to get rid of them. First, bring the carpet outside and shake it multiple times to remove the loose dirt. Take it back to the room and start vacuuming. Make sure to choose the ideal setting based on the rug type. However, this process can weaken fringes and delicate layers. In such cases, hand-washing is a more suitable option.

Professional care

Rugs in high-traffic areas get dirty within a few days. Normal cleaning might not be enough to restore their look. Take them to the experts for deep cleaning. Professionals have good knowledge about handling all types of rugs. Their services can bring back the lost shine of the fibers. Apart from proper cleaning, they can restore the colors, textures, and condition of damaged parts. Most antique carpets require such treatment after a certain period anyway. The average gap between two consecutive sessions should be 1 to 2 years, depending on your need.

Clean spills as soon as possible

Spills of juice, soft drinks, wine, alcohol, paint, tea, coffee, and other liquid can be threats to a rug’s longevity. Therefore, if you drop any food or drink on your favorite rug, clean it immediately. Otherwise, the fibers might absorb them and give permanent marks. Never rub these spills aggressively as they can spread the stains and damage the affected section. Instead, remove excess moisture with blotting paper and wash gently with an appropriate cleansing solution.

Buy a rug pad

Rug pads can be a lifesaver for homeowners who have slippery tiles in their homes. A pad prevents slippage risk by keeping the carpets in place. Plus, it helps to dampen noise and provide additional softness too. Most importantly, it acts as a barrier between the rug and the floor. As a result, your carpets will be safe from abrasion, mold, mildew, and floor dirt. This way, a soft pad assists in prolonging the lifespan and maintaining the cleanliness of rugs.

Place rugs far away from plant pots and pets

Have you ever wondered why the carpets next to your home plants get dirty quickly? It is because the soils tend to land on the carpet by air. Sometimes the pot leak water that seeps through the rugs and results in bacteria growth. So, you should maintain a minimum distance from plants while placing a carpet. The same goes for your furry friends. Cats and dogs can be destructive unless you’ve trained them well. Also, their hair can ruin the beauty of a decorative rug.

Be cautious of sun damage

Many people are not aware of how badly UV rays affect fabrics. Prolonged sun exposure can noticeably fade away the color and barn delicate fibers. Using indoor lighting can be a solution to prevent damage. We highly recommend energy-saving LED lights because they don’t have any negative impact on carpets. You can also cover windows with thick curtains during day time. If you can not do that, install low-emissivity glass in the windows. They successfully limit the number of UV rays that can enter your home.

