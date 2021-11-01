Sleep Better, Get Fitter – Here’s How To Improve Your Sleep

—

There was the time when everyone would get on the bed as soon as the clock struck nine. Not very long ago. Your parents or grandparents might be following the same routine. Unfortunately, over the past few generations, we have started compromising on the quality and quantity of sleep. In other words, we have started compromising on our fitness.

When we talk about fitness, the very first thought leads us to a healthy diet. We think of investing in diet supplements like whey protein. And think of sleeping accessories like Mela weighted blankets, only when we feel way too tired and desperately need good sleep. But just as nutrition, sleep is equally essential for

muscle recovery after exercising,

maintaining mental health,

reducing obesity,

and lowering the risk of heart disease.

So if you are struggling to improve your sleep, below are some ways to sleep better at night!

Follow a Suitable Bedtime Routine

It is of the utmost importance to stick to a healthy sleeping routine and follow it with no exceptions. We cannot emphasize more on it.

Sleeping at night and getting up in the morning at a fixed time enhances sleep quality. Another study concludes that people who did not stick to a routine had a poor slumber.

Alarm clocks can come in handy to wake you up at a restricted time. However, for sleeping, you will have to get responsible and make yourself stick to the routine.

Make a Peaceful Bedroom Environment

An environment that has darkness and silence increases the quality of slumber. On the flip side, external noise could deteriorate your night sleep and cause distress in your brain.

Make a peaceful bedroom environment before you go to bed, an environment that is free from external noise, and light, and other ray-emitting devices. You can take some influence from bats. No, we are not asking you to sleep in a cave. But a quiet, dark room with a comfy mattress and pillows is all you need to sleep better and faster.

To make your bedroom this peaceful and beautiful, you might need to

use curtains to block external lights and limit the external noise entering

keep all the electrical devices away

keep the room temperature cool at around 65 °F.

Avoid taking Intoxicants Before Bedtime

Any drug that plays as a stimulant should get avoided before bedtime. Caffeine is the most popular drug consumed daily by the masses. It has the benefits of increasing mental alertness and improving muscle movements.

However, these benefits can get in the way of your quality sleep if you consume them before bedtime. A study concludes that intake of caffeine, minimal 6 hours before sleeping, causes poor slumber.

Similarly, alcohol has the same tendency of disrupting sleep. It may put you to sleep after the consumption, but only for a few hours. After that, it shows its true colors and disrupts your sleep later in the night. Our advice is to better drink a glass of milk before bedtime instead of taking intoxicants.

Avoid Eating Before Bedtime

We understand how hard it is to say otherwise to the midnight cravings. But for the betterment of your health, you need to avoid eating a meal before 2 to 3 hours of bedtime.

The digestive system is at rest when we sleep, so a stomach full before sleep can cause distress and indigestion. But that doesn’t mean you have to sleep with an empty stomach. An empty stomach can also cause you discomfort and keep you alert, and give you a stomach ache.

Therefore, you may consume a small meal, a sandwich perhaps, to sleep well.

Regular exercise

Exercising can assist you to sleep faster and better. After some mild evening exercises, resting is the only thing that crosses the mind. Instead of turning and tossing, you will get compelled to go unconscious as soon as your back touches the soft mattress.

Believe me. Early morning walks, gym workouts, and all the other exercises you regularly do are the best favor of yours upon yourself. You get strong, both mentally and physically.

If you have not yet made yourself visit a gym for regular workouts or a daily walk is not part of your routine yet, don’t worry. It’s never too late. You can even start from today and reap the benefits of regular exercise.

Conclusion

Remember, exercise does play a significant role in making you strong, but that’s not it. Sleeping on time with getting 8 hours of sleep is essential to stay fit.

However, it is not easy to adjust to things and change your life in an instant. You will find it challenging at first to stick to a routine and avoid intoxicants and heavy meals before bedtime, and adjust to regular workouts. But if you put effort and prioritize your health, you can overcome this milestone.

