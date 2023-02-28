Slowing Down and Letting Life Catch Up With Me

It’s Saturday night and in my previous incarnation, in ‘the Before Times’ pre-pandemic, I might have been at a house concert, a potluck gathering at the home of friends or facilitating a Cuddle Party workshop. Now, nearly three years later, I am lounging at home, in sweats, having watched re-runs of The Big Bang Theory while munching on organic popcorn. Wild night, huh? The weird thing is, I only mildly miss the activities that were such an integral part of my life. I do miss the people who are part of my community in the MD and DC area. Nearly three flips of the calendar pages since I hugged them heart to heart.

Fatigue has also come a’callin’. My daily schedule includes caring for my grandchildren each morning, doing my full time job, and part time consulting jobs. Rinse and repeat. I don’t feel isolated. I know that there are people to spend time with locally if I choose to. Uncharacteristically, I am mostly choosing to nestle in my haven-home. Naps have become more frequent and I toggle back and forth between feeling I am doing too much and not doing enough; the perpetual dilemma for me.

It has occurred to me that one of my biggest fears was blown away like a dandelion puff. Prior to the health challenges of the previous years, I was utterly terrified that if I wasn’t ON, if I wasn’t the rock, the one others depended on, then I was of no value and that people would vanish. The silly story I was telling myself was that I was indispensable and that my clients needed me to fix, save, heal or cure them, that my family and friends would stop believing in me if I wasn’t available 24/7 to listen and hold space for them. What I have since learned is that it is total and utter balderdash. My arrogance was my downfall. In having my heart feeling like a Western saloon swinging door, that anyone could pass through whenever they needed to, I had no ability to monitor what energies I was allowing in. The sheriff was off duty and the deputy was taking a snooze. The piano player was merrily tickling the ivories and the dancing girls were atop the bar entertaining inebriated customers who were hootin’ and hollerin’. It was the perfect recipe for disaster.

What I have since learned is that in slowing down, I have let life catch up with me. In being discerning about who I allow into the inner sanctum, there is more room for myself. By saying no and yes with equal ease, I experience a greater sense of freedom. By treating myself as I would a Beloved Other, I welcome in more love. In emptying out old worn out beliefs, my life fills up with new and improved ones. In casting aside the old stories, I get to write new chapters. In letting go, I am able to draw in. It’s just like the cardiac muscle that needs to contract and expand to pump blood and the lungs that need to inhale and exhale. Can’t have one without the other.

Fact is, the more I slow down, the groovier I feel.

“Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” ― Lao Tzu