Sofas That Are a Nice Addition to a Men’s Apartment

Whether you’re sharing your apartment with other men or going it alone, you need the right furniture to satisfy your needs and tastes. Your sofa is probably going to be your largest piece of furniture in this room, and it’s one that you’ll likely use more often than any other. So, it’s important to choose it carefully. Here are six sofas that might make the perfect addition to your living room.

1. Lawson Godiva Chaise Sectional Sofa by Jackson

The Lawson Godiva sectional is upholstered in soft bonded leather fabric. Its coil seating and encased foam make it extremely comfortable. At 185 inches long, this sofa has plenty of room for all your buddies to stretch out and lounge. It also has a convenient console with entertainment features, a loveseat, chaise, armless chair, and piano wedge. You can buy a sectional at a very affordable price.

2. Braxton Studio Amaris Bonded Leather 5-Piece Power Reclining Sectional Sofa

If you really want the most relaxation of all, the Braxton Studio Amaris sectional is a perfect choice. This bonded leather sofa has power reclining seats so you can sit back easily and decompress after a stressful day at work or a busy day of strenuous activity. The sofa also has a console with USB ports in the arms. The armless chairs and corners are stationary and make a nice place for children to sit when they come to visit.

3. Abbott Saddle Brown Sofa Sectional

Many men find the saddle brown color of this sofa sectional extremely appealing. This furniture has a nice traditional style that is just right for men who like a sofa that is a little statelier than many other sectionals. The cushions are thick, the arms are well-padded, and the backs have interesting stitching details. Remember to make sure your room is large enough, as this sectional is 111 inches wide.

4. Braxton Studio Richmond Taupe Fabric Faux Leather Sectional Sofa

This is a generously sized sectional sofa that is as long as it is wide. It has an armless recliner on each end for added comfort. You can position the sectional with the TV or gaming system opposite the corner wedge so that everyone can see the screen easily. This six-piece sectional also has two consoles for extra convenience. The seats and backs are upholstered in a soft towel fabric, while the sides, bottom rails, and arms are covered in luxurious faux leather.

5. Anondale Sofa by ACME

For men who want the most upscale furniture for their apartment, the Anondale sofa is a great find. It has buttery top-grain leather, a button-tufted back, and nailhead trim. It’s made of select hardwoods and veneers with ornate wood carvings. This is a substantial piece of furniture that owns your space with unmatched style.

You can choose a stand-alone sofa or buy a sectional that has a more casual appearance. Either way, your apartment is going to look great and provide you with all the comfort you desire.

