Spring Clean Your House with Dreame’s L10 Pro, T10, and P10 Vacuum Cleaners, 15% Discount for a Sparkling Home

Nothing makes you as satisfying as coming home to a house that sparkles, especially in the Post-Pandemic Era. 55% say they’ve been cleaning more than usual due to COVID according to the 2021 National Cleaning Survey released by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI). Proper cleaning can help reduce allergy triggers, prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

Spring means a new start. Deep cleaning the house is always front-and-center for a strong majority of Americans in the springtime. Results from the 2021 National Cleaning Survey show 69% percent of respondents engage in spring cleaning every year and 37% claim they anticipate cleaning and organizing more this year as part of spring cleaning. Also, How to spring clean in a better and easier way has been a matter of concern. Coming from me, smart, targeted appliance – using the right products in the right way for the right task – offers an effective way to spring clean the home. To pick up your very own products to give your house the thorough cleaning it needs, you may want to know Dreame, a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances.

Dreame is an innovation company established in 2017, striving to enhance the living quality of global users. It presents a wide range of high-end smart cleaning products which are equipped with the latest technologies, such as high-speed motor, monocular machine vision, SLAM, and multi-cone cyclone separation. For this Spring Cleaning season, Dreametech offers a Flat 15% discount on their 3 best-selling products (L10 Pro, T10, P10) from 14th March to 14th April, 2022.

Dreame’s Spring Cleaning Deals—15% off when buying L10 Pro, T10, P10

Dreametech Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop:

Dreametech T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum：

Dreametech P10 Cordless Stick Vacuum：

Dreametech Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Dreametech Bot L10 Pro is a masterstroke by Dreametech. L10 Pro is capable of cleaning every inch of your house without harming the furniture and pets of your house. LiDAR navigation includes 2 lasers that help L10 Pro understand your house better. It will get slow down and find another way when nearby obstacles. L10 Pro uses Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) to build a 3D environment, making L10 Pro more intelligent. L10 Pro is not only smart but also efficient with advanced brushless motors, 4000Pa robust suction, and a 0.15gal dust tank which are more than enough for your daily cleaning routine. As for runtime, it can work up to 150 minutes if being used properly. To facilitate customers with the best prices, the ongoing Dreame Spring Cleaning Deals cuts the original price of $489.9 to $416.4. What you are waiting for, click the link below.

Dreametech T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Many people love cordless stick vacuum cleaners. Thanks to its versatility, it can clean various types of surfaces and floors and meet more cleaning needs. T10 Cordless stick vacuum is super convenient and comes with versatile accessories. The runtime of T10 is decent with 60 min when working in economy mode. Its 20Kpa Powerful suction is more than your need and you can switch into different modes with just one click. T10 is equipped with a multilayer filtration system to prevent dust from entering in air. It has mini motorized mechanism for couches and beds. 0.15gal Dust cup used in T10 allows you easily clean your house without any hesitation. Dreametech is also offering a good bargain for people interested in T10. Enjoy 15% off from 14th March to 14th April, 2022 as the price will drop from $299.9 to $254.9. The coupon code to avail the discount is SPRINGCLEAN15. Click below on the link to purchase this masterclass.

Dreametech P10 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Here comes Dreametech P10 Cordless Stick Vacuum that has an affordable price as compared to the above models. What surprised me is its simple stylish design, small size, lightweight, a colored screen. It has 50min Maximum Runtime in Eco Mode that is decent enough in its category. The rotation speed of the fan inside the vacuum cleaner is 100000 RPM and can produce 20KPa*suction pressure, giving you a quick and efficient cleaning experience. The cooling mechanism of P10 is very optimal that keeps it cool even in high working. It is The original price of P10 is $229.9 but as the company is giving its customers a Flat 15% discount, the price will go down to $195.4. To purchase this amazing product click below on the link and buy now.

