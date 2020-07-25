Spyderco Knives – Which One to Choose Out of So Many Options?

—

When I first reviewed Spyderco knives for knifegeeky.com, I didn’t know much, but I was passionate about them. As much as we have expanded our horizons to using other types of knives from other companies too, we still have a special place for the Spyderco knives in our hearts.

We own a great collection of these knives just because we love them and they deserve to be in our home. To hold a Spyderco knife is to experience true quality in the palm of your hand. These knives have more than thirty years of research and growth behind them to create the finest steel blades this century has ever seen.

They are ergonomically designed with admirable handles and a strong blade. I want to share with you what I know and have learned over the years about how to choose the best Spyderco knife and which ones are topping the bests list.

Spyderco Tenacious Folding Knife

This is the everyman’s knife. It is one of the most popular pocket knives today, and one of the best I’ve ever come across. You will find it in the pockets of men who value and enjoy quality craftsmanship for the absolutely good price.

One thing I love about this knife is that it measures amazingly well against more expensive knives in the same bracket. Even better, Tenacious Folding Knife is made from some of the best materials a pocket knife can be made from. One of such materials is the 8CR13MOV blade steel and the excellent G-10 handle. Its 3.39 inches of length fits well into a normal-sized pocket.

When you open it, it has an overall length of 7.76 inches, which I find convenient. Since it also has chromium that deflects corrosion and rust, these knives have stainless steel blades. You will love its tip, which is innovatively shaped to be a drop point. That makes the knife good for slicing but not so much for stabbing hard objects. What you will be having with this knife is something that is technologically designed to serve its intended purpose.

Spyderco Delica4 Lightweight FRN Flat Ground PlainEdge Knife

Every time I look at this knife I wonder how whoever designed managed to create such an amazing pocket knife. It is a masterpiece in the pocket knife world. It is a perfectly sized knife designed to give you an easy time to use and to carry around in your pocket.

What makes it even better is how it cuts like a laser. Since one couldn’t be enough for an adventurous person like me, I decided to own a collection of them, and they are serving me well. It is unique in its kind, and it’s slightly different from the other models because it is lightweight compared to those models.

I’m amazed by the many colors and handle options available, which present you with options so that you can choose the color that best suits your needs and style. These knives also have full-flat blades that maximize their effectiveness in cutting stuff. The handle is made of fiberglass-reinforced handles that are available in blue, brown, gray, purple, or green for easy organization when storing them.

Spyderco Byrd Cara Cara2 Black FRN PlainEdge Knife

Once you understand the special ability of this knife, you’ll want it so badly. This is a sleek piece of innovation made using the best and highest quality materials. It folds nice and easy, and you can carry it with you to wherever you feel necessary.

Because it is lightweight and compact in design, this knife gives you an easy time to use, to store, and to carry with you. It features improved grip and control so that when you are using it, you feel totally in control of the cutting.

Whatever you’ll be cutting it with cut through nicely. The blade designed in such a way that it slices through the object just like you’d want it to. I love the fact this knife is engineered to include a full flat-ground blade that provides enhanced edge geometry and cutting precision.

Then when it comes to the durability of the knife, there is no need to worry since this high-quality pocket knife is made from some of the best materials so that it lasts longer even with constant use. It is amazing to have a knife that will stay with you for as long as you may want.

Spyderco Ambitious Black G-10 PlainEdge Knife

Knife enthusiast knows how to pick nice models because they know that they must look for the features that impress them the most. One of the reasons why I have several of these knives in my collection is because my wife and I can’t think of a better life than that where these knives are present.

I love the fact that they are part of our lives, and they help us carry out daily cutting or carving chores. They are very efficient and convenient in such a way that they make our life a lot easier both in the house and in the outdoors. You’ve got to be an adventurous person, and sometimes you need such cool knives to improve your life.

You can use it to cut or carve anything. Its palm-size nature makes it the perfect knife to carry with you to places away from home, just in case you will need a knife to cut something to help make your life better. Versatility in a pocket knife makes it even better, and love how I can use this model for different cutting tasks. It can do most cuttings, and it does them excellently.

Spyderco Endura4 Lightweight FRN Flat Ground PlainEdge Knife

There are lots of features to admire in the Endura4. It’s like Christmas come early. It gives you a lot of cutting power, more than anything at its price range.

I love the color of the handle and the quality of the blade. Even before you use it, you can tell that it is a very powerful and excellent piece of innovation. You will not need to use too much energy to cut with this knife since it cuts through anything with so much ease. One of the things I like about all Spyderco is that each model is designed to be unique in its way, and that’s exactly what this model represents.

It stays safely in the pocket and helps with different types of cuttings that happen in our daily lives. The quality of both its blade and handle is excellent. The weight is also well balanced to give you maximum control when cutting something. It makes you make highly precise cuts for better production.

