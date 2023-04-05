Starting A Fresh After A Life-Changing Event: How To Prepare Yourself

—

A life-changing event can get to a point where a fresh start is possible. This could be getting over an addiction to drugs or alcohol. Getting the help you need is a decision that will save your life.

Imagine, making a decision that avoids a potential death from overdose. A decision that can further damage your body due to long-term use. It’s important that you start a new life as soon as possible.

It will be worth the time and the effort to make the changes for a better life. Let’s take a look now at how to prepare yourself for them.

Acknowledge and accept your situation

This is one of the first things you need to do. Especially when you decide to change your life for the better. Denial will defeat the intent and purpose of the changes you need to make.

This will be a time when you can pause and reflect on things. Don’t dwell on the past. Think of the lessons – good or bad- that you have learned from what you’ve done.

Yes, you can feel plenty of emotions as you go through this stage. This can include frustration, anger, and sadness. It is normal and healthy to feel and express these emotions.

However, you should do this in a healthy way. Don’t go overboard and not let your emotions allow you to perform risky behaviors.

Set realistic goals

It’s always a good idea to set goals that are realistic and achievable. You’ll want to spend time thinking about the ones you want to achieve. This can be losing weight , exercising regularly, or even taking up a new hobby.

When setting a goal, try to be as specific as possible. For example, don’t say exercise daily. Say that you want to exercise 30 minutes per day, five days a week.

Putting a number on your goals for the purpose of specification and tracking is worth doing. Be sure to set a realistic timetable as well. When do you plan on achieving the goal itself?

When you’re working with a deadline, you’d be able to hold yourself accountable. You’ll be able to continue to put in the work – especially when time is not always on your side. You can get it done without procrastinating as well.

Build a support system

When it comes to building a support system , you want to include the most important people in your life. This includes your friends and family. If you are beating an addiction, this can include the professionals you work with and the people who are also recovering from their own addiction as well.

The stronger your support system, the better. The stronger the support system, the more confident you’ll feel in changing your life for the better. These are people who will root for you.

These are people who will hold you accountable. They will be there for you during your high points and your low ones. Be sure to include the people you trust in your support system.

You may not have anyone starting out. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to build a support system. But we believe that it can be built from the ground up.

It can take time, connection, and mutual support.

Consider your financial situation

You may be looking at making changes regarding your financial situation. You may be spending money on unnecessary expenses. If you believe the product or service doesn’t give you a positive return on investment, it may not be worth spending more money on.

It’s important to place a high priority on the necessary expenses. This includes your rent or mortgage, car insurance, or any relevant expenses that are required to be paid each month or year. Create a financial plan and budget where your money goes.

You can make estimations of how much money you plan on spending each month or year. You may have spent more on groceries one year, so it may make sense to forecast how much you expect to spend the following year.

Don’t forget your physical health

Your physical health should not be neglected. You should take good care of yourself on a regular basis. This includes regular exercise and a healthy diet.

You’ll want to exercise five times a week for about 25 to 30 minutes a day. The exercise intensity can be moderate. You can go light if you wish.

As always, you’ll want to make appointments for yearly checkups. This will ensure that everything is fine and you’re not dealing with any health issues that you may not be aware of. Likewise, it’s important to visit your dentist twice a year for exams and cleanings.

Your oral health and physical health are connected to each other. So take care of your teeth and your body will thank you.

Manage your stress

Stress is unavoidable. Yet, you can manage it. One of the best ways to do this is to practice regular mindfulness.

This includes sitting in a quiet room each morning and performing breathing exercises for a few minutes. Just focus on the breath and allow yourself to be centered. You’ll be aware of the sources of your stress.

You’ll be able to manage it and control your emotions. Regular mindfulness will be great for reducing any instances of relapse if you are recovering from substance addiction.

Final Thoughts

Changing your life for the better is possible. It can be a challenge. But know that it is possible to make the necessary adjustments to ensure that you’re living well.

You’ll look back knowing you’ve made the right decision. You’ll be happy knowing that you’ve decided to save your own life. Not only will you be thankful for more days, but your friends and family will also be as well.

The sooner you begin to make changes, the better. Don’t take this gift called life for granted. If you need to make changes, get started now and make yourself proud.

