Stay Cool by the Pool With These Top Pool Accessories for Every Backyard

—

Summer is the best time of the year, as it allows you to spend quality outdoor time with friends and family. As temperatures soar, you can cool off by taking a dip in your backyard swimming pool.

Here are must-have pool accessories that guarantee an enjoyable swimming experience.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

Nothing’s better than relaxing inside your pool on a hot summer afternoon while listening to your favorite tunes. When starting, you can play upbeat songs to motivate you. Later, you can play relaxing music to help rejuvenate tired muscles.

Modern Bluetooth speakers have excellent battery life – on a single charge, the gadgets can play music for up to eight hours. Even better, they are waterproof, allowing you to submerge them 5 feet into the water for half an hour or more. Some units have hands-free support, enabling you to pick up calls without touching your phone.

Outdoor Cooler Table

Frozen and cold drinks are the perfect accompaniment to the sun’s warm feeling on your skin. An outdoor cooler table makes it easy to keep drinks cool and accessible.

The table resembles a regular table but has a sizeable cooler concealed below its tabletop. To access the cold drinks, simply lift the top. You can also use the table for serving drinks once you’re out of the pool.

Floating Drink and Snack Holder

If you like multitasking while unwinding, consider investing in a floating drink and snack holder. This accessory eliminates getting off the water whenever you crave a snack or long for a sip of your favorite beverage. The holder does more than hold drinks and snacks – it also has compartments that can hold your phone, music player, book, etc.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Solar Blanket

Sometimes, you might feel the urge to take a morning swim. However, the water can be cold. This is where a solar blanket comes in handy.

Solar blankets harness the sun’s energy to heat your pool, making it usable throughout the day. This lowers your electricity bills since you don’t have to turn the pool heater.

The blanket also preserves heat and maintains water levels. When you spread it over water, it prevents water loss through evaporation. The cover also keeps your water clean by trapping leaves and debris.

Pool Volleyball and Basketball Set

Pool basketball and volleyball are classic games that every family member enjoys. If you have a large pool, purchase an inflatable set and have fun with your kids and friends. Most sets are made of non-toxic, child-safe, high-quality raft vinyl. They’re easy to set up and have weights to ensure that the field doesn’t move during play.

Retractable Canopy Outdoor Daybed

An outdoor daybed with a retractable canopy is the best place to relax after a lengthy swimming session. You can instantly transform this accessory into a patio set with a couch, chairs, and an adjustable centre that serves as a tabletop. Then, you can invite friends or enjoy your solace.

The retractable canopy protects you from sunburn. You can open the roof when the sun recedes to enjoy the evening breeze. Even better, you can remove the cushions to nap on the daybed.

Wrapping Up

Gone are the days when having a bare-bones swimming pool was enough to make your home outstanding. Homeowners are investing thousands of dollars in transforming their pools into backyard oases.

Accessories enhance your swimming experience such that you never want to step out f the water. Besides, they contribute to your home’s beauty. Remember, an attractive house elevates your mood and can fetch a considerable price if sold.

—

This content is brought to you by Bayazid Bostami

iStockPhoto