Strong Men Seek Help To Overcome An Addiction: Strategies For Success

In recent years, there’s been a series of debates about what’s strong and what’s weak. As men, we tend to take actions that view us as ‘strong’ in the eyes of others. While eschewing what may be seen as ‘weak’.

This puts most men at a personal impasse. Especially when it comes to seeking help for addiction. Whether you agree with it or not, seeking help is a sign of strength. If you are battling addiction, you’re not alone.

Your first action would be to find drug rehab in New Jersey that will fit your personal treatment needs. It’s important to take the action you need right now. When you get through addiction recovery, you’ll be stronger than ever before.

Let’s take a look now at the following strategies you need to follow.

Acknowledge that the problem exists

The first critical step in beating addiction is acknowledging that you have a problem. This is often one of the most challenging hurdles for a man to clear. People like your friends or family will try to point out that you have a problem that needs to be solved as soon as possible.

You may refuse to accept it at first. How long will it take before you finally get the message? Could it be a near-death experience like an overdose that will get you to realize the problem?

Consider this your warning message right now. Getting the help you need will prevent a deadly situation from happening. Acknowledge the problem then move on to the next step.

Get a diagnostic assessment done

Your next step will need to be a diagnostic assessment. Here, you need to be accurate. This will be the framework for a treatment plan that will help you overcome addiction.

This will be done by medical personnel and other professionals. At the same time, you will also be evaluated for any mental health disorders. The reason for this is that a lot of men who are addicted may also have an underlying mental health disorder – of which they have no prior diagnosis.

Not everyone with addiction will have a mental illness. Likewise, not everyone with a mental illness will develop an addiction. However, the two will likely coexist with each other.

For this reason, it is important that you get a tailor-made treatment that tackles both addiction and mental health disorders. This includes meeting two separate counselors: one that will focus on helping you beat your addiction using coping methods and strategies, the other focusing on your mental health disorder.

It is wise to not meet with one counselor that does both. You want the treatment plan to be as organized and structured as possible.

Find a treatment facility

A treatment facility will be essential to your recovery needs. The best choice will depend on several factors. If you are dealing with a serious addiction, an inpatient rehab facility will be important.

That’s because you may have a higher chance of experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms. These will lead to fatal consequences if they are left unattended. Having medical personnel treat you when needed will give you peace of mind.

You will need to find a treatment facility that offers you certain services and amenities to help with your recovery. This can include certain types of therapy that are available. Find one that will fit you best so you can be able to live a new fulfilling life – a life without addiction.

Build your support system

A strong support system consists of your family, friends, professionals working with you, and others beating addiction. These are your go-to people if and when you need them most. They will root for you as you move through the stages of addiction treatment.

There might be a day when things aren’t the best. If you need someone to talk to, someone in your support system is there. This support system doesn’t end after your treatment is complete.

This support system lasts for life. The more you build and nurture it, the better it will serve you in the future.

Make plans for the future

While in treatment, it would be the best time to make plans for the future. This includes imagining what a day in your life would be like after beating addiction. What sort of hobbies do you plan on taking up?

What relationships are you looking to repair? What coping mechanisms are you willing to use to keep cravings and chances of relapse at bay? While there are so many questions to ask, you can make a plan that will help you ensure a life well-lived (especially after addiction).

While a relapse is still possible at any time, it’s important to have a plan in case that happens. This way, you’ll have your bases covered. Preventing relapse is possible.

If you relapse, don’t consider it a failure

Many people mistake setbacks for failure. This should never be the case. If you relapse, know that your treatment for addiction was not for nothing.

Make sure you have a plan of what needs to be done should a relapse happen. This will also be useful in helping you review the events of what led up to the relapse itself. Consider this as a learning process so you can prevent future relapses.

One final thing, relapse won’t make you weaker. If anything, it’s an opportunity to strengthen yourself once more.

Final Thoughts

Strong men always seek help when they are stuck. If they are caught up in the throes of addiction, they have two options: continue it and risk their lives or get the help they need. It’s time to get rid of the stigma of seeking help in the men’s community.

If you are dealing with addiction, get the help you need as soon as possible. It will be a life-altering decision for the better. You will look back knowing that you’ve made the right one.

Don’t take chances. Get the help you need for addiction treatment now.

