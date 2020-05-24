Surviving Lockdown With Verbal Reasoning Tests

—

Coronavirus lockdown can lead to testing times as our lives change pace and we spend a lot more time indoors. If boredom is getting to you and you can’t bear to begin another jigsaw puzzle, why not find a quiet spot to practice your verbal reasoning tests and improve your interview skills.

What is a verbal reasoning test?

Verbal reasoning tests are used by employers to assess your comprehension skills. They will provide you with short passages to interpret and answer questions on. You need to analyze the written information quickly and succinctly, filtering out key parts of the text to show your understanding.

Why do employers use verbal reasoning tests?

Literacy and verbal logic are highly prized skills in candidates across all industries. The ability to extract complex information and to quickly work out what is fact and what is inferred is extremely desirable for employers, so many ask candidates to take verbal reasoning tests to see your ability to filter out this information. Employers can use the tests to work out who to invite to interview or even who to offer a job to.

What format do the tests take?

The tests can differ in format but are normally multiple-choice and will be taken in timed conditions. You will need to read small passages, interpret the text given and make logical conclusions from this. It is important to note that no previous knowledge is expected on the subject matter, and the questions asked won’t necessarily be related to the industry or job role you are applying for. Employers are keen to see you answer the questions using only the content given. Most multiple choice answers will be ‘true,’ ‘false’ or ‘cannot say,’ but some might have specific answers to choose from, based on the text given to you.

How can I prepare?

The best way to prepare for verbal reasoning tests is to practice, practice, practice. The answers you give need to be based only on the information provided, not any prior understanding you may have on the subject matter. Candidates can struggle with differentiating between ‘false’ and ‘cannot say’ answers so practicing can help improve your understanding of this. Some of the questions may also be phrased ambiguously to confuse you, so it is important to reread the passages a couple of times to ensure you have worked out the correct answer.

The best way to practice the tests is to answer the questions in exam-like conditions, find a quiet spot somewhere and make sure you have a pen and rough paper as well as a stopwatch to time yourself. Follow the one question per minute rule and if you get stuck, move onto the next question. Once you have completed the test, review any incorrect answers and make sure you focus on any weak areas you may have.

So if you’re sick of puzzles by now, use this time to practice some verbal reasoning tests. Doing plenty of questions prior to your assessment will help you improve your speed, accuracy and timings as well as boosting your confidence, making sure you are interview ready.

—

This content is brought to you by Francis Dimaano.

Photo: Shutterstock