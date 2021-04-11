Techniques To Make You Feel More Satisfied

—

If you are feeling like you need a little something more in your life check this out:

1. Open your curtains

Well, this might seem ridiculous, however, if it’s difficult for you to take walks or you’re uncomfortable going outside, by opening your curtains in the morning you’ll interact with the natural world. Even when it’s cloudy, natural light generally helps brighten your space. And when it’s warm enough, that you can open your windows, the better.

2. Read kids book (to a child if possible)

Kimberly C., 35, informs SELF that reading to her young sons makes her feel restored. “It allows me to focus on keeping their dreams alive since I notice I feel more anxious when I about what their future seems like at this crazy time.” Even if you can’t find a child to read a book to, diving into a simpler world might be what you are missing.

3. Discuss something with a child.

“I speak to my five-year-old niece because she’s incredibly funny,” Says Sabrina B., 35, to SELF. “It takes me to a place of innocence and humility since, while she’s a complete human, our conversations differ from the chats I normally have with grown-ups.” Pose a funny question to the and watch where the conversation heads. “I always gain a lot from the conversation, more than I expected to get,” says Sabrina.

4. Make a list of what you’re grateful for

Gratitude practices have been verified as mood-boosting strategies because the more you can identify the things you feel grateful for, the higher the probability of being able to train yourself to see the positive in life even when things aren’t working out. If you can’t do full-on journaling, keep a running list of the things you feel grateful for, every time you think of any. Mine is usually on my iPhone, and for sure not a single thing is off-limits, my toes are included on the list.

5. Change your sheets.

For sure, you’d be right to say this sounds more of a hygiene chore, rather than a joyful practice but it feels good sleeping in a bed with clean sheets. Breathe in the fresh scent. That’s what you deserve.

6. Get Air

Get out and about and get some sun and some fresh air and feel a lot better. Whether it’s on a bike or transport like this on your commute to work or just a quick walk at lunchtime – getting out and about will change your mood for the better.

7. Sing, dance, or do both.

Singing along to songs soothes me, but maybe for you, some dancing and a few movements would be best. At first, it may feel a bit cheesy, but research suggests that dancing and singing can reduce stress and boost mood, even when you indulge in it for a short time. If you’ve always trusted the euphoria that fills in you after you sing and dance to Homecoming each week, you might not need to hear that from us. However, if you’ve not heard about it, then you should try it, and won’t regret it.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo: Shutterstock