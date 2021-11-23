Texas Olive Oil and The Culture of Breaking Bread Together

—

Nothing brings people closer than sharing a meal together. Whether the meal is a formal black-tie event or a casual sandwich shared while standing in the kitchen doesn’t matter. The culture of breaking bread brings families and friends closer together, strengthens the bonds of business, and mends cracks in a relationship like no other remedy on earth. We and the folks at Texas Hill Country Olive Co. think Texas olive oil is a perfect accompaniment to the tradition.

A Global Bread Tradition

The term ‘breaking bread’ is used across the globe as a metaphor for dining together, whether as a daily routine or during a special event. The gastronomical industry is one of the largest industries globally. Without food, we cannot survive, yet across the globe, food is a ritual. For many cultures and traditions, following recipes is like taking part in ancient knowledge.

The best methods for making and producing meals and baked goods are refined as each generation learns them from the minute they take their first teetering steps as toddlers. From the shadows of Shinto Shrines to the winding Tuscanny streets and the desert lands of Mexico, every culture has a special place for what is considered a poor mans meal and a rich man’s between-meals. Bread is a staple meal that would leave the world confused and empty without it.

The Gift of Community

We have learned that some things are best said over a meal; after all, a full stomach can calm any emotion to a gentle simmer. No matter where you are in the world, you will always be able to find bread in one form or another. The differences are subtle, from flatbread brushed with the finest olive oils and tiny flecks of garlic, to pillowy and fluffy yeast-based loaves of bread.

Bread recipes do not come in single-serving portions, and they are made to be broken and shared between communities. Local bakeries never have to advertise their labor; the soft sweet scent of yeast and baking dough will bring customers through the door without hesitation.

Understanding The Roots of Your Food

Surprisingly, the art of dipping bread into olive oil is as Italian as cheeseburgers. Italy is well known for its culture around table additions of ciabatta and bruschetta, and bread is seen as an accompaniment to meals unless otherwise stated.

As traditions evolve and people become more innovative in how they present and indulge in foods, it becomes clear that there are no rules except for two of the most essential food commandments:

Bread is an art; the older the starter and the culture, the better the bread. A shared loaf is enough to put any worries to bed, ease sadness, celebrate life, and mourn the past.

Try offering someone freshly baked bread or a bottle of Texas olive oil in a time of need. Each drizzle of oil or each piece of bread torn off is enough to conjure a sense of community and foster a connection.

The Art Of Breaking Bread and Texas Olive Oils

There are few ingredients with a history like olive oil. From the dawn of its first press, it has become a family-held tradition that is passed from generation to generation. The tools of the trade get better with the passing of time. While each new generation might refine the methods, the tradition and family ties remain the same.

Texas olive oil farming is a true-to-tradition example of how the delicious world of cooking and agriculture is something that might skip a generation or two but somehow stays buried within a person’s DNA. The shared loaf of bread culture runs deeper than satiating pangs of hunger, dipping bread into shared bowls of Texas olive oil with delicate puddles of balsamic vinegar floating in the earthy oil. A bond is formed with each dip of the bread; trust among those at the table deepens. Whether in the Texas Hill Country or somewhere in a Sicilian vineyard, the sentiment is the same. A communion that transcends borders and language barriers.

How To Revive Historic Traditions with Texas Olive Oil

A love of culture and tradition is something that is passed on from your earliest memories. Whether you learned how to share a sandwich on the playground, or sneaky slices of toast with your grandmother right before dinner, those are the birthplaces of tradition. Those memories are the places that will forever keep the flames of breaking bread alive.

It is never too late to start changing a mindset, when tempers run high, allow them to reduce to a soft simmer as you slowly drench pieces of crusty bread in a subtly robust olive oil and herb dip. Allow the loaf of bread to do the talking, passing pieces back and forth to your companion. Allow each mouthful of tangy dip to cut through the soft sweet dough offering you a new perspective. There is little reason to revive something that is intrinsic in most of the world’s DNA, the culture of sharing bread is not new. It has become an invisible factor in the lives of many.

A Dip With a Twist

While the habit of breaking bread and dunking it into delicious bowls of olive oil is not strictly Italian as we have been led to believe, the culture that comes with each piece broken off speaks a language beyond words: trust.

Whether you dip your bread into neat olive oil and balsamic vinegar or opt for a herbaceous dip or an olive tapenade, remember next time you find yourself in the middle of a heated debate that sometimes all you need is a loaf of bread to settle the score. As you dip the crusts and soft pillowy dough into the communal table bowl, you might find a sense of community and cultural roots start to form.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Shutterstock