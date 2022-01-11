Texas State Raises Awareness About Road Safety for Motorcyclists

—

Everyone acknowledges that riding a motorcycle can be extremely dangerous. Although it is risky, it is also a lot of fun, so many love it.

In Texas, there are over 400,000 registered motorcycles. Add that to the millions of cars on the road on any given day, and what you can expect is a large number of motorcycle crashes.

According to official reports, despite having less traffic on the roads for the better part of 2020 and a 2 percent decline in motorcycle crashes, there was a 17 percent increase in motorcycle fatalities reported on Texas roadways compared to 2019. These statistics bear some similarities with other vehicle-related fatalities that also indicated a spike in fatal injuries.

The Actual Cost Of Motorcycle Fatalities In Texas

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), an average of one motorcycle rider dies on state roadways every day. In 2020 alone, a total of 482 motorcycle fatalities were recorded, with over 1,800 other riders sustaining severe injuries in crashes.

What is even more alarming is that most of these fatalities result from collisions with other road users. “Drivers simply don’t see the motorcycle or misjudge its distance and speed,” cited TxDOT in its report. Because of its small size compared to other vehicles on the road, they usually appear to be further than they are.

If these statistics are anything to go by, there is more than enough reason to warrant raising awareness about motorcycle safety in Texas.

Most Motorcycle Crashes Are Preventable

“The chances of a motorcycle accident being fatal are very high primarily because motorcyclists don’t have the same level of protection that drivers in cars have. Worse, motorcycles lack the same safety protection that car occupants enjoy, increasing the chances of severe injuries or even death in the event of an accident,” says Texas motorcycle accident attorney Felix Gonzalez .

Thankfully, many motorcycle crashes are preventable. The Lone Star State has embarked on a safety campaign dubbed “Share The Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” that focuses on sensitizing all road users of the need to pay attention to riders on the road.

According to TxDOT, following the safety tips listed below can help significantly reduce motorcycle accidents:

Avoid distractions while driving and look out for motorcycles at intersections where most motor vehicle collisions occur.

Remember that motorcycles may appear further than they are due to their size, which calls for being careful when making a turn.

Use turn signals when making a turn, including when changing lanes.

Avoid tailgating a motorcycle at all costs and always let them have a whole lane.

Be extra cautious when making a left turn in front of a rider; it is always best to let them pass before making a turn.

Motorcyclists Have A Role To Play In Their Safety

The responsibility of the rider’s safety does not only depend on other road users. The riders themselves also have a role to play. By ensuring that they are properly outfitted, trained, and licensed, accidents can be significantly reduced, and the chances of severe injuries lessened.

Texas traffic laws allow riders above 21 to ride a motorcycle without a helmet if they carry applicable insurance coverage. However, wearing one when riding can significantly reduce the chances of severe injuries in case of an accident. According to statistics, helmets have saved an estimated 20,000 lives since 2002.

If all road users complimented the Texas state’s efforts in creating awareness about motorcyclists’ safety on the Texas roadways, it is possible to see a significant drop in motorcycle crashes.

