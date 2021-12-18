The 4 Most Popular CBD Gifts for the 2021 Holiday Season

—

This content is sponsored by Savage CBD.

Holiday gift-giving sure has changed over the years. In the past, the top item on the average man’s wish list for Christmas was probably something along the lines of a membership to a beer-of-the-month club. These days, though, health is at the forefront of people’s minds like never before – and as fun as it might be to receive a Christmas gift that’s completely indulgent, many men these days would probably rather receive a gift that enhances their health in some way.

If you’re looking for some gift ideas for the health-conscious man in your life, there’s a good chance that you’ve looked around for ideas at your local health food or supplement store – and if you’ve done that, you could only come away with one conclusion. CBD is an unbelievably popular supplement these days. Sometimes, it feels like companies are adding CBD to just about everything ranging from chocolate bars to bottled water. If you really want to buy a CBD gift for your loved one, though, it’s much better to stick with the basics and buy something from a company that’s focused entirely on CBD products and nothing else. These are a few of the best gifts that you can buy from Savage CBD and other top CBD brands.

CBD Oil

When CBD products first began to hit the market a few years ago, CBD oil was by far the most common type of product that you could buy. Since then, the CBD market has expanded by leaps and bounds – and while you can find an enormous variety of different CBD products today, CBD oil is still the primary product that many people use. It’s also generally the best type of product to buy for first-time CBD users. Here’s why.

Compared to other types of CBD products, CBD oil tends to have the lowest price for the quantity of CBD contained in it. That’s because CBD oil undergoes minimal processing compared to other CBD products. After the raw distillate is extracted from hemp plants, all that the manufacturer needs to do is filter and refine the distillate before combining it with a carrier oil. Other CBD products require additional ingredients or processing, and that makes those products more expensive.

CBD oil has a quick absorption profile because you hold the oil under your tongue for several seconds before swallowing it. Administering the oil sublingually allows a good portion of the CBD to enter your bloodstream within minutes via the sublingual artery. CBD products that are eaten or swallowed, on the other hand, take longer to become fully active in your system.

CBD Gummies

If you have friends who use CBD – and they don’t use the traditional oil-based tinctures – there’s a good chance that they’re using CBD gummies. There’s hardly a CBD brand in the world that doesn’t offer CBD gummies, and there are a few very good reasons why. If you’d like to give the gift of CBD to a loved one this Christmas – and that person isn’t a fan of traditional nutritional or herbal supplements – CBD gummies might be the perfect alternative. Here’s why CBD gummies make such great gifts.

CBD gummies aren’t just perfect for people who don’t like traditional supplements – they’re also great for those who don’t enjoy the taste of CBD oil. A few people interpret the flavor of CBD oil as bitter or “hempy,” and they simply don’t enjoy holding the oil under their tongues. CBD gummies are made from CBD isolate, which has no flavor – so they taste the same as any other gummy candy.

CBD gummies are very discreet. Some people don’t like taking CBD oil in public because it often leads to uncomfortable health questions. “Oh, is that CBD? What do you take it for?” If you’re buying a Christmas gift for someone who would like his personal health to remain private, CBD gummies won’t arouse the same questions.

CBD Balm, Lotion or Roll-On

There are two primary ways of taking CBD. The first method of administration is internal; you let the CBD enter your bloodstream through the sublingual artery or through your digestive system. That’s perfect for some types of health goals, but it’s inefficient if you’re trying to target a specific area of the body. It doesn’t make much sense to use an oral CBD product, for instance, to relieve elbow pain after playing tennis. That’s why topical CBD products are so popular. CBD can absorb quickly through the skin, so it’s easy to target a specific muscle or joint. Here are two reasons why a topical CBD product can be such a great gift.

It’s easy to apply a topical CBD product to a specific area of the body just by rubbing it on that area and waiting a few minutes for the cream or gel to absorb. As we mentioned above, it’s much more efficient to target one area with a topical CBD product than it is to use an oral product.

Many topical CBD products have synergistic ingredients that help to promote specific wellness goals. A CBD lotion, for instance, might include aloe vera to promote skin health. A CBD pain roller, on the other hand, may include camphor or menthol to soothe sore muscles.

CBD Isolate

The purest and most concentrated form of CBD on the market, CBD isolate is a powdery white substance containing over 99-percent pure CBD. While you could take CBD isolate orally if you really wanted to, most people use it for CBD products that they make themselves at home. CBD isolate dissolves in oil, so it’s easy to add to a huge variety of edible and topical products. It can be a great gift for a loved one who enjoys being crafty in the kitchen. Here are some of the most popular uses for CBD isolate.

Some people like to add it to salad dressings. Simply put a little CBD isolate in a bottle of salad dressing and give it a shake.

You can add a pinch of CBD isolate to your blender before making a smoothie.

You can make your own CBD lotions and other topical products.

You can add CBD isolate to a bath in lieu of using a bath bomb.

CBD oil and its varying formularies are legal in a number of states in the US and in some international locations. However, the specifics of the laws vary. Please check the laws in your state or region before making a purchase.