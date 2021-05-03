The 6 Best Hipster Hats for Men

—

Ever heard of hipster hats? The meaning of hipster has evolved and even developed a negative connotation over the years. People who stay up to date with hipster fashion have been fit into a certain stereotype, but this generalization is not entirely true.

For instance, hipster hats for men have established themselves as an ever-stylish men’s accessory. Men’s hats are a versatile, practical, and fashionable addition to any style, from baseball caps to bucket hats, fedoras to snapbacks. They’re also useful and fitting for any season.

Here are six kinds of hipster hats for men that have proven themselves to be timeless pieces:

Fedora

Fedoras are one of the most controversial men’s hats, but they have undoubtedly stood the test of time. Gangsters have flocked to the fedora hat in the 1920s and 1950s, and now fedoras are a guaranteed hipster staple piece. The felt firm-brimmed hat is back in style and makes a great addition to any wardrobe.

Panama Hats

When combined with a white linen shirt and a beach background, a Panama hat would complete your outfit. This Ecuadorian straw hat with a broad brim will have you blending in perfectly and feeling good at your vacation spot.

The Panama hat, made of plaited leaves, has become a must-have piece for beach and tropical vacations. Panamas are supposed to be worn in the sun and under blue skies, so they may not be the best choice during the winter.

Snapback

After the New York snapback became overwhelmingly popular with Yankees fans, the ’90s style baseball cap made its way into the fashion scene. Snapbacks have taken over the market, and cap connoisseurs, ballers, fashionistas, and cool kids all over the world wear them. The name comes from the back of the hat’s flexible fastener.

Baseball Cap

A tried-and-true baseball cap is hard to go wrong with for a casual day out. Although there are some minor variations between the snapback cap, strapback hat, and fitted ball cap, the snapback cap, with its large bill and wide, structured profile that comes in a variety of colors and designs, is the one most commonly associated with hipsters these days.

Flat Cap

Flat caps, which are common among celebrities and TV characters, have humble origins. Traditionally, chimney sweepers and farmers wore flat caps. These fashionable hats are made of wool, tweed, or cotton. These stiff-brimmed rounded caps are lined for added warmth and comfort. For a bit of elegance, flat caps look best when worn with a smart-casual outfit.

Flat caps are increasingly becoming a wardrobe staple for men in the United States and around the world, despite their popularity in the United Kingdom, where they originated. Women’s hats are also becoming increasingly popular.

Beanies

Beanies, which were once just a winter necessity, have developed into truly timeless and trans-seasonal items. Although you probably won’t want to wear one in the middle of summer, a beanie can be worn from winter to spring.

This is most definitely what comes to mind when you hear the words “woolly hat” – and with good reason. This is a common and versatile hat style that has been adopted by hip-hop royalty, working-class people, and everyone in between.

