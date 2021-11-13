The Basics of Battery-Powered Lighting: What You Need to Know

—

Whether you’re looking for a DIY lighting solution or you’re not keen on the idea of a jaunt through your home’s inner wiring, battery-powered could be the hassle-free solution for your project. Battery-powered lighting takes the muss and fuss out of shedding light on even the tightest of dark corners. Here are a few basics to catch you up to speed on all things battery-operated.

Freedom to style lighting how you want

You don’t have to worry about hooking battery-powered lights up to your home electrical system, meaning you’re free to install lighting wherever you please.

For example, you can string LEDs around banisters outside, above your bed’s headboard for amplified ambiance, or utilize these battery-powered small LED lights for a much-needed light source in a model railroad or dollhouse. Whatever the purpose, you won’t have to worry about placing your mood makers somewhere within an outlet’s reach or having a switch installed to operate them.

Saves money

As mentioned previously, you do not need to connect your battery-operated lighting with your home’s electricity. Lights that use grid electricity contribute significantly to your home’s monthly utility bill and can deal severe damage to your wallet if you’re not watchful about usage.

Not so with an in-device power solution. Using batteries, you can leave the lights turned on all day without worrying about an electric bill that makes your hair stand on end.

Saves time

Like how battery-powered lighting saves money by not hooking up into a home’s electricity, it can save you time by eliminating the need to remove paneling or outlets.

For example, say you want to add a new light fixture to your bathroom to update the lighting there. In that case, you’ll have to solicit quotes from electricians, schedule an installation date, and then wait for the person or team to come out and perform the necessary work.

With a battery-powered light, you can skip the middleman and install the fixture yourself with no additional risk.

A safer alternative to electric

Battery-powered lighting products are much safer to have around the house than standard electric fixtures, especially if you have pets or young ones running around. Electric lighting cords might cause slips and falls or fray, exposing wiring.

Similarly, if you have too many lights plugging into a single outlet, then that’s a fire hazard just waiting to happen. Battery-powered lighting products skip the cord to keep your space obstacle and fire hazard-free.

Easier to clean

Since battery-powered lighting products don’t come with long cords, they make cleaning your home much more accessible. You no longer have to maneuver around cables or try to fit a dust cloth into the crevices around recessed lighting. Instead, you can go about your typical cleaning rituals with ease.

Before you go

If there’s anything you take away from the reading about battery-powered lighting, it’s a high-quality alternative to traditional electric lighting with some bonuses, including versatility and safety. Not to mention, going with battery-powered lighting instead of a new electric fixture can save you money and time. Say “Lights out!” to plug-in lights with a few battery-operated alternatives.

This content is brought to you by Jana Gray.

